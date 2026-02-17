Gordon Fraser Shares New Insights on Triple Lipid Complex Supporting Skin Barrier Function and Moisture Retention
New insights from Gordon Fraser spotlight a Triple Lipid Complex that supports skin barrier function, hydration, and long-term comfort.
The skin’s outermost layer, the stratum corneum, relies on a balanced lipid matrix to retain moisture and defend against environmental stressors. When this barrier is disrupted, skin may feel dry, sensitive, or compromised. The Triple Lipid Complex is designed to complement the skin’s natural lipid composition using botanically derived oils with well-documented lipid profiles.
Sea buckthorn oil is a source of omega-3, -6, -7, and -9 fatty acids, including palmitoleic acid, a lipid naturally found in human skin. Olive oil contributes squalene and oleic acid, supporting softness and lipid replenishment, while sesame seed oil provides linoleic acid and antioxidant lignans that help reinforce barrier integrity and support moisture retention.
“Skin health is fundamentally about barrier function,” said Gordon Fraser. “When you support the lipid structure of the skin, hydration improves naturally and the skin feels calmer, stronger, and more resilient. This Triple Lipid Complex reflects a shift toward formulations that work with skin biology rather than against it.”
Fraser noted that modern skincare science increasingly emphasizes lipid balance and barrier-first strategies as a foundation for long-term skin health.
“Hydration without barrier support is temporary,” Fraser added. “By restoring essential lipids from well-studied botanical sources, we’re supporting the skin’s natural ability to protect itself and maintain comfort over time.”
Cosmetic-Appropriate Benefits Associated with the Triple Lipid Complex Include:
1. Supports the skin’s moisture barrier
2. Helps boost hydration and moisture retention
3. Helps skin feel comforted and more resilient
4. Helps protect against moisture loss
5. Supports skin barrier function
6. Helps improve the look and feel of dry or compromised skin
Scientific context supporting the role of plant-derived lipids and fatty acids in skin barrier function is well documented in peer-reviewed dermatological literature. References are available upon request.
For more information on Gordon Fraser, please visit: https://www.gordonfraser.co or Instagram.
About Gordon Fraser
Gordon Fraser is an entrepreneur, clean beauty and wellness executive, and advisor focused on evidence-informed formulation and long-term skin health. His work emphasizes barrier-supportive skincare, ingredient integrity, and sustainable approaches to beauty and longevity.
Simon Abercrombie, Public Relations
New Gods and Heroes, Ltd
447867676027 ext.
email us here
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.