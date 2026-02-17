Gordon Fraser Shares New Insights on Triple Lipid Complex Supporting Skin Barrier Function and Moisture Retention

Gordon Fraser highlights barrier-first skincare science through a Tri-Lipid Complex supporting hydration and skin resilience.

New insights from Gordon Fraser spotlight a Triple Lipid Complex that supports skin barrier function, hydration, and long-term comfort.

When you support the skin’s lipid structure, hydration improves naturally and skin feels calmer, stronger, and more resilient.” — Gordon Fraser

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gordon Fraser , entrepreneur and clean beauty and wellness executive, today shared findings highlighting the role of a Triple Lipid Complex formulated with sea buckthorn oil, olive oil, and sesame seed oil in supporting the skin’s moisture barrier, enhancing hydration, and improving overall skin comfort and resilience.The skin’s outermost layer, the stratum corneum, relies on a balanced lipid matrix to retain moisture and defend against environmental stressors. When this barrier is disrupted, skin may feel dry, sensitive, or compromised. The Triple Lipid Complex is designed to complement the skin’s natural lipid composition using botanically derived oils with well-documented lipid profiles.Sea buckthorn oil is a source of omega-3, -6, -7, and -9 fatty acids, including palmitoleic acid, a lipid naturally found in human skin. Olive oil contributes squalene and oleic acid, supporting softness and lipid replenishment, while sesame seed oil provides linoleic acid and antioxidant lignans that help reinforce barrier integrity and support moisture retention.“Skin health is fundamentally about barrier function,” said Gordon Fraser. “When you support the lipid structure of the skin, hydration improves naturally and the skin feels calmer, stronger, and more resilient. This Triple Lipid Complex reflects a shift toward formulations that work with skin biology rather than against it.”Fraser noted that modern skincare science increasingly emphasizes lipid balance and barrier-first strategies as a foundation for long-term skin health.“Hydration without barrier support is temporary,” Fraser added. “By restoring essential lipids from well-studied botanical sources, we’re supporting the skin’s natural ability to protect itself and maintain comfort over time.”Cosmetic-Appropriate Benefits Associated with the Triple Lipid Complex Include:1. Supports the skin’s moisture barrier2. Helps boost hydration and moisture retention3. Helps skin feel comforted and more resilient4. Helps protect against moisture loss5. Supports skin barrier function6. Helps improve the look and feel of dry or compromised skinScientific context supporting the role of plant-derived lipids and fatty acids in skin barrier function is well documented in peer-reviewed dermatological literature. References are available upon request.For more information on Gordon Fraser, please visit: https://www.gordonfraser.co or Instagram About Gordon FraserGordon Fraser is an entrepreneur, clean beauty and wellness executive, and advisor focused on evidence-informed formulation and long-term skin health. His work emphasizes barrier-supportive skincare, ingredient integrity, and sustainable approaches to beauty and longevity.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.