Wyman Legal Solutions Launches Free Condo Building Renovation Software for Florida Associations and Owners

New interactive tool helps Florida condo boards and owners plan major capital projects with Florida-specific cost data.

Condo boards face new financial pressures from inspections, reserves, and aging buildings. This software gives them a practical starting point before hiring engineers.” — — Andrew Wyman, Founder, Wyman Legal Solutions

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wyman Legal Solutions Launches Free Condo Building Renovation Cost Estimator for Florida Associations and OwnersWyman Legal Solutions has launched a new Condo Building Renovation Cost Estimator, a free online planning tool designed to help Florida condominium associations, board members, and unit owners better understand the potential cost of major building renovations.The estimator is now available at:The interactive software allows users to enter key building details—such as number of stories, unit count, and scope of work—and receive a planning-level cost estimate for common condominium projects. These may include exterior painting, roofing, balconies, structural repairs, mechanical systems, and elevator modernization.Unlike generic renovation calculators, the estimator is tailored specifically to Florida condominium buildings and reflects typical cost ranges seen across the state. The tool was developed to help associations and owners plan for major capital projects, understand funding needs, and avoid the financial surprises that often lead to disputes.“Condo boards and owners are facing significant new financial pressures tied to inspections, reserve requirements, and aging infrastructure,” said Andrew Wyman, founder of Wyman Legal Solutions. “We created this estimator to give people a practical starting point so they can understand the scope of potential costs before they hire engineers or contractors.”The Condo Building Renovation Cost Estimator is part of Wyman Legal Solutions’ growing library of free interactive planning tools for homeowners, associations, and construction professionals.In addition to these tools, the firm offers a Renovation Concierge program for condominium buildings and homeowners’ associations. The program is designed for large-scale capital projects and combines construction-law oversight with an Owner’s Representative to help associations navigate complex renovations with greater clarity and control.Under this program, Wyman Legal Solutions provides legal guidance throughout the project while partnering with a Florida Certified Master Builder who serves as the association’s Owner’s Representative. This dual approach helps boards:• Evaluate scopes of work before bidding• Review and negotiate construction contracts• Monitor project progress and change orders• Address contractor performance issues early• Reduce the risk of disputes, delays, and cost overrunsThese services are designed to give associations a single, coordinated team focused on protecting the building, the board, and the owners throughout major renovation projects.Users can access the full library of planning tools at:About Wyman Legal SolutionsWyman Legal Solutions is a Florida construction law firm that helps homeowners and condominium associations navigate renovations, defects, liens, and contractor disputes. In addition to legal representation, the firm offers a Renovation Concierge program that combines legal oversight with a Florida Certified Master Builder serving as an Owner’s Representative on major capital projects.The firm was awarded a 2025 Platinum PRISM Award by the Gold Coast Builders Association for its development of renovation planning software.Media Contact:Laura Kerbyson, CMOWyman Legal Solutions(561) 361-8700

