Mother Goose Health Appoints Deeko Mohamed as Head of Commercial Enablement & Customer Success

Deeko Mohamed Connecting human care managers, local providers, and the full maternal health ecosystem to deliver scalable, integrated, comprehensive care and support

Maternal and digital health leader to scale provider partnerships and strengthen coordinated care across local maternal health ecosystems

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mother Goose Health , a whole-person maternity care platform focused on improving maternal and infant outcomes, today announced the appointment of Deeko Mohamed as Head of Commercial Enablement & Customer Success.In this role, Deeko will serve as a strategic leader across Mother Goose Health’s commercial and operational organizations, driving growth through strategic partnerships while strengthening the end-to-end capabilities that support implementation, adoption, value realization, retention, and ongoing expansion. She will partner closely with Mother Goose Health’s strategic partners, including provider groups and health systems, to ensure consistent execution from onboarding through scaled, long-term impact.Mother Goose Health reduces fragmentation in maternity care by tooling up local maternal health infrastructure and connectivity, supporting seamless transitions between care settings, enabling timely interventions, and helping patients and their local providers navigate pregnancy and postpartum with fewer gaps in care. By strengthening connections across the provider ecosystem, Mother Goose Health makes it easier for care teams to deliver comprehensive support and for patients to experience coordinated, continuous care.“Deeko is a mission-aligned leader with deep experience helping healthcare organizations successfully adopt digital health solutions in real-world clinical environments,” said Shelle’ Jones, Co-founder and Chief Commercial Officer at Mother Goose Health. “Her ability to build and scale partnerships, and translate strategy into repeatable execution, will be critical as we grow and continue improving outcomes and experience for families and the care teams that support them.”Deeko brings 11+ years of digital health experience, supporting complex healthcare organizations through implementation, workflow integration, and change management. She has built post-sale playbooks and operating rhythms that strengthen adoption and long-term customer value, capabilities that will help Mother Goose Health scale effectively across diverse provider environments.“I’m honored to join Mother Goose Health,” said Deeko. “Comprehensive maternity care works best when it supports patients and the local team of providers caring for them. I’m excited to help drive growth with strategic partners while strengthening the tools and processes that deliver measurable results for mothers, babies, and the providers who care for them.”About Mother Goose HealthMother Goose Health is a whole-person maternity care platform dedicated to improving maternal and infant outcomes and strengthening care coordination across the local provider ecosystem. By partnering with healthcare organizations and community-based resources, Mother Goose Health supports people throughout pregnancy and postpartum with coordinated, personalized care, reducing fragmentation and enabling better experiences for patients and providers. Learn more at www.mothergoosehealth.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.