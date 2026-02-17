Knuckies Sandwiches & SIPS Expands to Oklahoma City with New Walmart Supercenter Location
Oklahoma City is proof of what happens when you stay focused on quality, community, and great food. Partnering with Walmart Supercenters allows us to serve customers where we work and live.”OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walmart shoppers in Oklahoma City have more than groceries on their list. Knuckies Sandwiches & SIPS (KSS), one of the South’s fastest-growing sandwich brands, has opened inside a new Walmart Supercenter in Oklahoma City, bringing its handcrafted hoagies, legendary bread, and popular catering services to the region. The newest Oklahoma location inside Walmart at:
— Todd Broaderick, President of Knuckies Hoagies.
2000 W. Memorial Road
Oklahoma City, OK 73134
This expansion marks another milestone in Knuckies’ aggressive national growth strategy, with the company on track to reach 10 locations across the United States by early 2026. Other Oklahoma Knuckles are located in Moore, OK, and Norman, OK.
“The growth we’ve seen this year is nothing short of exciting,” said Todd Broderick, President of Knuckies Hoagies. “Oklahoma City is proof of what happens when you stay focused on quality, community, and great food. Partnering with Walmart Supercenters allows us to serve customers where they already shop, work, and live.”
More Than a Sandwich — It’s a Hoagie Experience
Knuckies has built a loyal following across Georgia, Florida, and now Oklahoma, thanks to its commitment to quality ingredients and authentic flavor. At the heart of every sandwich is Knuckies’ award-winning signature bread — soft yet hearty enough to hold generous portions of premium meats, bold sauces, and fresh toppings.
Customer favorites include:
• The Original Italian — Ham, salami, capicola, pepperoni, provolone, and Knuckies’ signature cherry pepper relish
• The Cheesesteak — USDA Choice shaved steak topped with melted white American cheese
• The Knuckie — Pastrami, Swiss, coleslaw, and tangy Thousand Island dressing
• The Authentic Cuban — Roasted pork, ham, Swiss, pickles, and mustard
• Plant-Based Veggie Hoagie — Smashed avocado, provolone, and fresh vegetables
• Signature Salads & Desserts — Including Antipasto Salad, banana pudding, and fresh-baked cookies
Knuckies is redefining fast-casual dining within big-box retail by delivering fresh, handcrafted meals without sacrificing speed or convenience.
Oklahoma City B2B Catering Giveaway
To celebrate the Oklahoma City opening, Knuckies is launching a 10-Mile Radius B2B Catered Giveaway exclusively for local businesses.
Companies within a 10-mile radius of the new Oklahoma City Walmart location can register for a chance to receive complimentary catered Knuckies for their office.
Businesses can register here: https://knuckiescharlotte.marketwellsolutions.com/b2b/#bunos
Corporate Catering Made Easy
Beyond walk-in dining, Knuckies continues to grow its Business-to-Business (B2B) catering program, designed to simplify workplace meals and corporate events.
Catering benefits include:
• Customizable platters and boxed lunches
• Menu options for various dietary preferences
• Convenient online and app-based ordering
• Reliable delivery or in-store pickup
“We’ve designed our catering system with the workplace in mind,” added Broderick. “Business customers want exceptional food, simple ordering, and zero hassle — and that’s exactly what we deliver.”
How to Order
Knuckies makes ordering convenient and flexible:
• In-Store: Visit Knuckies inside the Oklahoma City Walmart Supercenter
• Online: https://knuckieshoagies.com/
* BB2B Catered Giveaway: https://knuckiescharlotte.marketwellsolutions.com/b2b/#bunos
• Mobile App: Browse the menu, save favorites, and reorder quickly
• Delivery: Available via DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub
Big Flavor Meets Big Retail
The partnership between Knuckies and Walmart Supercenters blends high-traffic retail convenience with handcrafted, high-quality meals. It’s a strategic expansion that benefits customers, local businesses, and communities alike.
As Knuckies continues expanding across the Southeast and into new markets like Oklahoma, the brand remains committed to one mission: delivering bold flavor, exceptional bread, and an unmatched hoagie experience.
Taste the Difference, Oklahoma City, with Catering Menu
Whether you’re grocery shopping, powering through a workday, or planning your next office event, Knuckies Sandwiches & SIPS is ready to serve.
It’s not just a sandwich shop — it’s a flavor movement.
For interest in a Knuckies franchise, go to: https://www.knuckieshoagies.com/franchising-1
Todd Broaderick
Knuckier Sandwiches & SIPS
+1 727-433-2173
todd@knuckieshoagies.com
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Facebook
Atlanta Review
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.