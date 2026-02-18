Kinsmen Lawn Expands Services to Its Growing Lawn Care Business

Beautiful Front Yard- Lawn Care By Kinsmen Lawn Kinsmen Lawn Services Logo

LANCASTER, PA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kinsmen Lawn Services LLC , a locally owned and operated lawn care company rooted in Lancaster County, is proud to announce continued growth and expanded service offerings as it enters the 2026 season with strong momentum.Founded by Lancaster County natives Joe Witmer and Jason Funk, Kinsmen Lawn Services has steadily built its reputation on hard work, integrity, and a deep commitment to the community they call home. What began as part-time lawn care work along with experience on family farms has grown into a full-service lawn company serving homeowners throughout Lancaster County.As customer demand has increased, the company recognized opportunities to broaden its service offerings beyond traditional lawn care. The most recent addition has been the launch of their pest control division.Jason Funk shared more information about the new service:“Our pest control division has been our newest service we provide," said Funk. "We take pride in making sure our customers have pest-free homes. This includes protection from mice and rodents to spiders and ants.”By expanding into pest control, Kinsmen Lawn Services now offers homeowners a more comprehensive exterior property solution. In addition, the new service allows clients to work with a single trusted provider for both lawn and perimeter protection. It also reflects the company’s willingness to adapt and grow in response to homeowner needs.Rather than remaining static, Kinsmen Lawn continues to evaluate how it can provide greater value within the communities it serves. In addition to traditional lawn care and pest control, Kinsmen also offers other services like landscaping, snow plowing, and stump removal. Visit the Kinsmen Lawn Services website for a full list of services.The company’s expansion is not limited to services alone. Its team is also growing.Kinsmen Lawn Services currently employs 11 full-time staff members and 5 seasonal employees. With continued growth projected into 2026, the company is actively seeking additional hardworking individuals to join its team.Hiring locally remains a priority. By investing in Lancaster County residents, Kinsmen Lawn contributes to the local economy while reinforcing its community-first approach.Over the past several years, Kinsmen Lawn Services has experienced substantial growth, particularly in the residential sector.“In the last few years, we have grown exponentially in the residential market,” Funk shared. “We do about 80 percent residential to 20 percent commercial. Doing excellent work and getting the word-of-mouth referrals has been huge, as well as having a website and social media presence.”Much of that growth has come organically. Word-of-mouth referrals from satisfied customers continue to drive new business. In tight-knit communities throughout Lancaster County, reputation matters. Homeowners talk to neighbors, and consistent results lead to trust.The company’s expanding online presence has also contributed to visibility. A professional website and active social media engagement have allowed prospective clients to learn about services, view results, and connect easily with the company.The combination of traditional community relationships and modern digital outreach has positioned Kinsmen Lawn Services for sustained expansion.Another reason for this continued growth is the company's deep knowledge of lawn care and the local terrain. According to Funk, weather patterns from last year are likely to impact lawns throughout 2026.“With the very wet spring and summer last year, I am expecting widespread nutsedge problems this year,” Funk explained. “Nutsedge thrives in wet and poorly drained soil during the warmer months. We will have crews out this summer to combat the nutsedge battle.”Nutsedge, a fast-growing and aggressive weed grass, can quickly overtake healthy turf if not properly treated. Kinsmen Lawn is preparing proactive treatment plans to help homeowners protect and restore their lawns before the issue becomes widespread.Kinsmen Lawn Services LLC is a locally owned lawn care company based in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. Founded by Lancaster County natives Joe Witmer and Jason Funk, the company provides residential and commercial services with a focus on honesty, integrity, and exceptional results. With deep agricultural roots and a commitment to community, Kinsmen Lawn Services continues to grow while delivering dependable, high-quality property care throughout Lancaster County.

