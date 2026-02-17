Online Auction of the Coastal Grande Pointe Retreat in Inlet Beach, FL Begins March 9th

Inlet Beach, FL 32461

Listed for $2.395M, this fully furnished 30A retreat will be sold via Interluxe Auctions with a starting bid of $800K.

INLET BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Interluxe Auctions, the premier online luxury real estate auction marketplace, is pleased to announce the upcoming online auction of The Grande Pointe Retreat, a fully furnished coastal estate in Inlet Beach’s Grande Pointe community, located between Lake Powell and the Gulf. Built in 2023 and designed for effortless coastal living, the property features elevator access to all levels, multiple expansive balconies, and a rooftop terrace with Gulf views, creating an elevated setting that suits the signature indoor-outdoor lifestyle of 30A.“What we’ve loved most is how the home brings people together while still giving everyone their own space. Whether it’s hosting family or enjoying longer stays, the layout makes it easy to feel comfortable without feeling crowded,” said current owners Deb and Stan Schultz.This retreat offers 3,937± square feet with 5 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms, and sleeps up to 14 with three king suites, one queen bedroom, and a bunk room. The layout is well-suited for groups and extended stays, offering privacy across multiple suites while keeping shared spaces comfortable for time together. The kitchen is equipped with a high-end gas stove and dual oven, a farmhouse sink, a drawer-style microwave, custom cabinetry, and an expansive island with barstool seating designed for gathering and entertaining. Outside, the partially covered rooftop terrace is perfect for entertaining, and includes lounge seating, a dining area, and an outdoor wet bar with an icemaker and refrigerator.Grande Pointe is a community shaped by its connection to Lake Powell and the rare dune lake ecosystem that defines this stretch of Scenic Highway 30A. The corridor is known for its sugar-white beaches, walkable coastal towns, and an outdoor lifestyle that blends time on the water with dining, shopping, and recreation. Within the neighborhood, residents enjoy access to a private community dock and pavilion, along with amenities that include a pool, clubhouse, and waterfront lake access. Golf cart-friendly connections link the community to Rosemary Beach, 30Avenue, Alys Beach, and The Big Chill for dining, shopping, and live entertainment.“Inlet Beach continues to attract buyers who value both lifestyle and long-term appeal. Homes that offer this level of space, proximity to the water, and access to a community like Grande Pointe are increasingly rare, especially when they are move-in ready and positioned within one of Florida’s most desirable coastal corridors,” said listing agent Cher Reeder of LPT Realty.The Grande Pointe Retreat is being offered in cooperation with Cher Reeder of LPT Realty. Bidding will take place online exclusively at www.interluxe.com when the auction begins Monday, March 9th, at 9:00 am CDT. Previews will be held Friday, March 6th, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, Saturday, March 7th, 11:00 am – 3:00 pm, and Sunday, March 8th, 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm. Buyer’s agents are fully protected, and a commission is being offered.More information about the property, including due diligence and procedures for registering to bid, can be found at http:// www.interluxe.com/inletbeach . See Auction Terms and Conditions at www.interluxe.com for complete details.ABOUT INTERLUXEInterluxe Auctions is the leading online platform for luxury real estate auctions, redefining the traditional model through its progressive auction process and unmatched client service. Founded in 2013, Interluxe specializes in the accelerated marketing and sale of multi-million-dollar properties throughout the U.S. and select international destinations. With a proprietary database cultivated over two decades, Interluxe connects high-net-worth buyers with distinguished listings in an exclusive and transparent environment—delivering results with speed, certainty, and discretion. Interluxe is the preferred auction provider for several of the world’s leading real estate brokerages and luxury real estate networks, offering a trusted solution for clients seeking performance-driven results. Interluxe continues to set the standard in tech-enabled luxury real estate auction sales. For more information or to view upcoming auctions, visit www.Interluxe.com and follow @InterluxeAuctions on Facebook and Instagram, and @Interluxe on LinkedIn.

