Team PAU Launches 'Closing the Gap' Cycling Documentary Series, Following Double Win at the 2026 Lens Awards

Eight-part series spotlights the barriers facing young riders aiming for elite level cycling, new episodes premiere 26 February 2026 at Pinarello London

Our goal is to encourage young cyclists to dream big while providing the support to help them get there, and this documentary series showcases this.” — Paul Ball, Team PAU

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team PAU and award-winning production company Reels in Motion today announced the release of new episodes of Closing the Gap, an eight-part documentary series exploring the barriers young cyclists face in reaching elite competition, and the riders determined to overcome them.The announcement follows a double win for the pilot episode at the 2026 Lens Awards , earning Gold for Best Use of Video (Sport, Travel, Leisure and Tourism) and Silver for Best Documentary Style Video.About the seriesClosing the Gap began with a clear mission: to reduce the financial barriers that keep talented young riders from progressing to national and international racing. The series also highlights a deeper challenge, many of the most financially disadvantaged riders never enter the sport at all, meaning they remain unseen by clubs, coaches, and selectors. Reaching them requires outreach that goes beyond traditional pathways.By documenting riders already competing, and the support structures they often lack, the series aims to create visible role models that can inspire more young cyclists to step forward, and help the cycling community build more accessible routes into elite sport.The pilot episodeProduced in collaboration with Team PAU, the pilot was filmed during the Junior Tour of Mendip and combines race footage with personal stories from young riders and their families. The film also includes a special feature with Olympic legend Sir Bradley Wiggins. Wiggins is one of Great Britain’s most decorated Olympians with eight medals and will be attending the launch event.Launch event, 26 February 2026New episodes will be unveiled at a launch event on 26 February 2026 at Pinarello London (Bottega Pinarello London), 4 Regent Street, London SW1Y 4PE. The evening will bring together riders, coaches, cycling industry figures, and media for an exclusive preview of upcoming episodes.How to followNew episodes of Closing the Gap are released from 26 February 2026. Fans and media can follow Team PAU and Reels in Motion on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and episode announcements.About Team PAUTeam PAU is a UK junior cycling initiative dedicated to reducing social and financial barriers in the sport, creating pathways for talented young riders from all backgrounds to access and progress in elite cycling.About Reels in MotionReels in Motion is an award-winning UK video production company specialising in documentary, corporate, and branded content.Event detailsDate: 26 February 2026Venue: Pinarello London (Bottega Pinarello London)Address: 4 Regent Street, London SW1Y 4PEAwards2026 Lens Awards: Gold, Best Use of Video (Sport, Travel, Leisure and Tourism)2026 Lens Awards: Silver, Best Documentary Style VideoPilot filming locationJunior Tour of Mendip, featuring Sir Bradley WigginsPRESS CONTACTFor press enquiries, interview requests, or accreditation for the launch event, please contact:Paul Rowlands, Team PAUEmail: Paul.Rowlands@pau.co.ukPhone: +44 07921 612091Website: pau.co.uk

Closing the Gap - Trailer

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.