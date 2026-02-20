Submit Release
Team PAU Launches 'Closing the Gap' Cycling Documentary Series, Following Double Win at the 2026 Lens Awards

Eight-part series spotlights the barriers facing young riders aiming for elite level cycling, new episodes premiere 26 February 2026 at Pinarello London

Our goal is to encourage young cyclists to dream big while providing the support to help them get there, and this documentary series showcases this.”
— Paul Ball, Team PAU
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Team PAU and award-winning production company Reels in Motion today announced the release of new episodes of Closing the Gap, an eight-part documentary series exploring the barriers young cyclists face in reaching elite competition, and the riders determined to overcome them.

The announcement follows a double win for the pilot episode at the 2026 Lens Awards, earning Gold for Best Use of Video (Sport, Travel, Leisure and Tourism) and Silver for Best Documentary Style Video.

About the series

Closing the Gap began with a clear mission: to reduce the financial barriers that keep talented young riders from progressing to national and international racing. The series also highlights a deeper challenge, many of the most financially disadvantaged riders never enter the sport at all, meaning they remain unseen by clubs, coaches, and selectors. Reaching them requires outreach that goes beyond traditional pathways.

By documenting riders already competing, and the support structures they often lack, the series aims to create visible role models that can inspire more young cyclists to step forward, and help the cycling community build more accessible routes into elite sport.

The pilot episode

Produced in collaboration with Team PAU, the pilot was filmed during the Junior Tour of Mendip and combines race footage with personal stories from young riders and their families. The film also includes a special feature with Olympic legend Sir Bradley Wiggins. Wiggins is one of Great Britain’s most decorated Olympians with eight medals and will be attending the launch event.

Launch event, 26 February 2026

New episodes will be unveiled at a launch event on 26 February 2026 at Pinarello London (Bottega Pinarello London), 4 Regent Street, London SW1Y 4PE. The evening will bring together riders, coaches, cycling industry figures, and media for an exclusive preview of upcoming episodes.

How to follow

New episodes of Closing the Gap are released from 26 February 2026. Fans and media can follow Team PAU and Reels in Motion on social media for updates, behind-the-scenes content, and episode announcements.

About Team PAU

Team PAU is a UK junior cycling initiative dedicated to reducing social and financial barriers in the sport, creating pathways for talented young riders from all backgrounds to access and progress in elite cycling.

About Reels in Motion

Reels in Motion is an award-winning UK video production company specialising in documentary, corporate, and branded content.

Event details

Date: 26 February 2026
Venue: Pinarello London (Bottega Pinarello London)
Address: 4 Regent Street, London SW1Y 4PE

Awards

2026 Lens Awards: Gold, Best Use of Video (Sport, Travel, Leisure and Tourism)
2026 Lens Awards: Silver, Best Documentary Style Video

Pilot filming location

Junior Tour of Mendip, featuring Sir Bradley Wiggins

Closing the Gap - Trailer

