From Addiction to Redemption: Rick Greene Shares Life-Saving Journey and Sacrifice for Marvin Gaye III

Cincinnati filmmaker Rick Greene discusses his kidney donation to Marvin Gaye III and his new faith-driven film "Spiritworks," now streaming on Tubi.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spiritworks Ministries is pleased to highlight the powerful journey of its founder, Rick Greene, whose story of personal transformation has culminated in a life-saving act of sacrifice and the release of a new feature film. Greene, a Cincinnati-based producer, recently donated a kidney to Marvin Gaye III, son of the legendary soul singer Marvin Gaye.

Greene’s path to this moment was defined by a radical shift from a past marked by childhood trauma and addiction to a life rooted in faith and service. This personal history serves as the foundation for his production company, Spiritworks Ministries, which focuses on telling raw, unfiltered stories of redemption.

"What sets our production company apart is our commitment to telling bold, unfiltered redemption stories," says Greene. "It begins with a raw, deeply personal film that fearlessly tells my own life story without compromise".

The film, titled Spiritworks, is now available for global audiences on the streaming platform Tubi. It provides a transparent look at Greene’s personal journey, offering hope to those facing similar struggles with addiction and trauma. The project's aim is to reach beyond entertainment, serving as a catalyst for recovery and testimony within faith-based communities.

Following the success of the film's digital release, Greene is expanding his outreach through public speaking engagements and media interviews. He seeks to use his unique connection to the Gaye family and his personal testimony to advocate for organ donation and the power of second chances.

Greene is currently available for booking for public screenings of Spiritworks, faith-based speaking events, and media interviews to discuss the intersection of faith, recovery, and his experience as a living organ donor.

About Spiritworks Ministries

Spiritworks Ministries is a Cincinnati-based production company dedicated to creating powerful, faith-driven films. Founded by Rick Greene, the company focuses on stories of personal redemption and the transformative power of faith.

Learn more at www.spiritworksministries.com.

