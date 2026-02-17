2026 Live Sports Viewership: Fans Spending $123 Monthly to Watch Games

Reviews.org finds 88% of Americans watch live sports, with streaming now outpacing cable.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americans now spend an average of $122.93 per month to follow their favorite sports teams across cable, live TV streaming services, and standalone apps, according to Reviews.org’s new Live Sports Viewership Statistics in 2026 report.

The study finds that 88% of American households watch live sports, and nearly half (47%) primarily watch on live TV streaming services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and Sling – a notable shift in comparison to Reviews.org’s previously released report from 2023, where only 22% used live TV streaming and 36% relied on cable or satellite TV.

Read the full report: https://www.reviews.org/tv-service/live-sports-statistics/

"Live sports remain one of the top reasons people still pay for live TV and cable, but broadcast disputes and streaming-exclusive games have made watching more complicated and expensive," said Tim Tincher, Media Relations at Reviews.org. "Fans are forced to juggle several subscriptions to ensure they don't miss a game. Streaming is the clear future for marquee events like the 2026 Winter Olympics, but for many, traditional TV still wins on ease of use."

Here are the key findings from this year’s study:

- Nearly 9 in 10 Americans (88%) watch live sports

- Live TV streaming has overtaken cable as the primary way Americans watch live sports, with 47% tuning in through services like YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and fuboTV, compared to 33% who still rely on cable or satellite.

- Sports fans now spend more than $120 per month on average to watch live games, including about $79 for cable, satellite, or live TV streaming services, plus an additional $43 on standalone sports apps like Peacock, ESPN+, and NFL+.

- The NFL remains America’s most-watched sport, with 68% of fans following the league, followed by the NBA (55%) and MLB (54%).

- Amazon Prime Video (57%) is the most popular on-demand sports platform, followed by ESPN+ (44%), Hulu (41%), and Peacock (38%)

- 53% have missed a game because they didn’t have the right subscription

- Nearly three in four fans say sports are becoming too expensive to follow

Methodology: In January 2026, Reviews.org surveyed 1,000 U.S. adults using stratified sampling to ensure a nationally representative sample. This report focuses on the 882 respondents who identify as active sports viewers. Costs are based on self-reported monthly spending. Percentages are rounded to whole numbers in the written text and to the nearest hundredth in tables.

About Reviews.org: Featured in CNBC, New York Times, USA Today and more. Reviews.org helps you choose the right home services and products with confidence. Our team of expert reviewers combine hands-on testing, thorough research, and real customer insights to break down complex options into clear, practical guidance you can trust.

