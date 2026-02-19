Duke Energy Ohio Gas Rates Increase 122% in 2026

Duke Energy Ohio PTC Home Gas Rates Through February, 2026

Cincinnati natural gas rates surged 122% as Duke Energy Ohio raised its February PTC rate after Winter Storm Fern. Shop now to lock in lower prices.

CINCINNATI, OH, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arctic January Temps to Spike February Gas BillsOHEnergyRatings.com is warning residential customers that Cincinnati natural gas rates have surged. On February 1, Duke Energy Gas hiked its default supply rate by a huge 122%!Find full press release here: https://www.ohenergyratings.com/about-us/press/duke-energy-ohio-gas-rates-increase-122-percent-in-2026 Winter Storm Fern brought an Arctic blast across Ohio, causing homeowners to use more natural gas to heat their homes. This sudden increase in demand was compounded by this year's increased liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports and higher energy use from data centers. These combined factors caused prices in the natural gas market to spike dramatically.The natural gas spot market average price shot to $9.03 per mmBTU.Gas market hubs in New York and New England rose to more than $40.The February NYMEX natural gas contract price finalized at $7.460 per mmBTU, nearly twice as high as January.Why Duke Energy Ohio Natural Gas Prices SpikedIn Ohio, the Price to Compare is a pass through price for the natural gas that utilities buy from gas producers and suppliers. Because of the soaring gas price, all four of Ohio's major gas utilities will be passing higher gas costs to their PTC customers.On February 1, Duke Energy Gas raised its default PTC supply rate from its January rate of $0.2834 per ccf to $0.6305 per ccf; a hike of 122.48%.Duke Energy PTC customers using 100 ccf in a month would pay $63.05 for their gas supply alone. But, after adding delivery charges and taxes, a typical monthly bill may exceed $200. Some households in Cincinnati and surrounding areas could see even higher totals.What Duke Energy Ohio Gas Customers Can DoOHEnergyRatings.com urges Duke Energy customers to get as far as possible from the Duke Energy Price to Compare rate. RUN, Do Not Walk! By switching from the utility's default service to a fixed-rate plan with a certified natural gas provider, customers can shop fixed rate plans that offer more stability than the PTC rate.By using OHEnergyRatings.com's apples to apples Ohio comparison tool, Duke Energy customers can quickly find fixed-rate plans that offer more stability than the volatile PTC rateCurrently, Duke Energy Ohio natural gas customers can shop fixed rate plans that save 20% over the utility's $0.6305 per ccf PTC price.About OHEnergyRatings.comOHEnergyRatings.com is a website operated by Electricity Ratings, LLC.Electricity Ratings, LLC operates a network of energy shopping websites serving 17 states and 56 utilities, providing our energy comparison and ratings service to over 80 million customers. We provide our customers with the power to choose the best providers through our consumer reviews platform which provides a reliable, unbiased source of valuable consumer insight. And we back that up by offering in-depth energy company service analysis, personalized recommendations, and practical advice. Our mission is to help consumers harness the power of information to find, compare, and buy electricity and energy services from the best providers.##

