State College IFC Revolutionizes Campus Safety with Launch of Greek ID Card Powered by DoorList

STATE COLLEGE, PA, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Following its landmark transition to an independent model in March 2025, the State College Interfraternity Council (SCIFC) is proud to announce the full-scale implementation of the SCIFC Greek ID Card. Developed in partnership with DoorList , the system successfully completed a "stealth mode" pilot with five chapters during the Fall 2025 semester and is now the standard for secure event management at Penn State.Since its deployment in August 2025, the SCIFC Greek ID Card has become a favorite among Brothers and guests alike, streamlining entry while fundamentally changing the safety landscape of State College Greek life.By utilizing the DoorList app, the SCIFC now maintains a real-time, virtual guest list for every event. Every attendee is scanned in via their unique digital ID, ensuring that only invited guests gain entry and creating an ironclad record of attendance.Setting the Benchmark for Risk Management at Penn StateThis technology-first approach fulfills a core promise made during the SCIFC’s founding: to prioritize member well-being through professionalized safety standards. By integrating DoorList’s digital infrastructure with the physical presence of Standing Stone Security, the SCIFC has created a multi-layered security protocol."The SCIFC Greek ID Card, powered by DoorList, represents a new level of safety for fraternity events at Penn State," said Charles Cocchiola, President of Sigma Chi, who was instrumental in the app's launch. "With our new ID system and our security partners at Standing Stone Consulting, we are setting the benchmark for risk management at Penn State."Quote from DoorList Founder, David RoselleDavid Roselle, the Founder and CEO of the DoorList platform, highlighted the importance of this partnership in advancing the mission of independent Greek councils."At DoorList, our mission has always been to eliminate the uncertainty of event entry and replace it with a seamless, secure experience," said David Roselle, Founder of DoorList."The State College IFC is proving that when you empower student leaders with the right technology, they don't just follow industry standards—they create them. We are thrilled to see our platform serve as the digital backbone for the SCIFC, helping their chapters foster a culture where brotherhood and safety go hand-in-hand."The Evolution of IndependenceThe adoption of the Greek ID Card marks the latest milestone for the SCIFC, which launched in early 2025. The SCIFC now features five fraternities including Acacia, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Chi, Sigma Pi, and Tau Kappa Epsilon.Following the successful "Independent IFC" models at CU Boulder and USC, the SCIFC continues to demonstrate that a locally focused, student-led council can effectively manage the complexities of modern Greek life while upholding a 140-year tradition of excellence.About State College IFC:The State College IFC is a new independent Interfraternity Council that is focused on Brotherhood, Service, and Safety. The current chapters include Acacia, Pi Kappa Alpha, Sigma Chi, Sigma Pi and Tau Kappa Epsilon. The SCIFC chapters follow the North American Interfraternity Council guidelines, as well as the guidelines of each member organization. All events are monitored by Standing Stone. The SCIFC is student led and is focused on its theme of Traditions of Excellence.About DoorList:DoorList is a premier event management and digital ID platform designed to enhance security and streamline entry for organizations. By providing real-time data and secure scanning capabilities, DoorList helps communities create safer, more organized social environments.

