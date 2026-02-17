Submit Release
Impact Of Federal Law On NC Individual And Corporate Income Tax Returns

Raleigh, N.C.

The N.C. Department of Revenue has published a notice that provides guidance to taxpayers on how differences in the Internal Revenue Code in effect for tax year 2025, and the Revenue Laws of North Carolina may impact the filing of the 2025 North Carolina income tax return.

Read the notice.

