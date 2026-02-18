Hyper and GovWorx Partner to Help 9-1-1 Agencies Automate Non-Emergency Calls While Strengthening Quality and Readiness

Partnership gives ECCs access to purpose-built Voice AI automation, AI-enabled QA, training, and call guidance to modernize operations and optimize resources.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hyper , a Voice AI company focused on automating non-emergency and administrative calls for 9-1-1 agencies, and GovWorx , a provider of AI QA, training, hiring and real-time call guidance for emergency communications, today announced a partnership to accelerate value for shared customers.9-1-1 centers face increasing call volumes, ongoing staffing shortages, and rising expectations for service levels. Agencies need focused tools that deliver on specific outcomes, not broad platforms that spread across too many use cases. Under the partnership, GovWorx will offer Hyper's non-emergency call automation to its US agency footprint, while Hyper will offer GovWorx solutions to Canadian agencies, giving ECCs a faster path to proven, purpose-built tools and smarter use of limited resources.What the partnership enables for agencies:Automation where it makes sense: Voice AI to automatically resolve a meaningful share of non-emergency and administrative calls, without replacing existing dispatch infrastructure.Purpose-built and best-in-class: Two focused solutions, each built and supported by the company that made it.Faster time-to-value: A streamlined path to evaluate, procure, and deploy for agencies that want to move quickly. "Public safety agencies deserve best-in-class tools. Partnering with GovWorx allows us to bring Hyper's Voice AI to more 9-1-1 centers alongside the leading QA and coaching solution that's already trusted in the field," said Reinhard Ekl, COO & Co-Founder at Hyper."Helping centers as they struggle with the ongoing staffing crisis is at the heart of why we started GovWorx. We believe AI should be reducing the administrative burden on telecommunicators, trainers, QA teams and all of ECC leadership. " said CEO and Co-Founder Scott MacDonald at GovWorx. "This partnership emphasizes how our technologies can do just that.”Availability: Hyper's non-emergency call automation is available through GovWorx for eligible public safety agencies. GovWorx QA, training, simulations and real-time call guidance is available through Hyper for eligible agencies. Each company delivers onboarding, hosting, and support for its own products.About Hyper: Hyper helps 9-1-1 centers reduce administrative burden by automating non-emergency calls using Voice AI. Hyper is configurable to each agency's workflows and priorities, and works within existing technology environments.About GovWorx: GovWorx provides AI-enabled QA, training, simulations, pre-hire screening and real-time call guidance for public safety communications, helping agencies improve consistency, readiness, and efficiency.

