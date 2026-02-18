Eagle Eye Selected to Power Loyalty and Personalization Strategies Across Wakefern’s Retail Network

Eagle Eye’s AI-powered loyalty platform will enable real-time personalization, supplier-funded engagement and future-ready marketing at scale

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Eagle Eye , a leading SaaS and AI technology company that delivers loyalty, personalized promotions and omnichannel marketing solutions for retail, travel and hospitality brands, has been selected by Wakefern Food Corp., the largest retailer-owned supermarket cooperative in the United States, to accelerate its loyalty strategy and deliver AI-powered customer engagement initiatives. The program is expected to go live in mid-2026.Wakefern will deploy Eagle Eye’s MACH-approved loyalty and personalization platform, moving away from a POS-based approach to loyalty in favor of a more flexible, future-proof, omnichannel solution designed to support long-term growth and scale with Wakefern’s business. Eagle Eye’s platform will enable centralized loyalty management across all Wakefern banners through a single, easy-to-use system, with no custom development or coding required.By partnering with Eagle Eye, Wakefern’s marketing teams gain the ability to design, launch and optimize loyalty and personalization initiatives quickly, while ensuring consistency and control across the entire retail network, a critical advantage for a retail group with Wakefern’s footprint.“We are very excited to partner with Wakefern and their members to help create a comprehensive loyalty engine that provides Wakefern with complete flexibility in offering personalized experiences that are right for their customers,” said Jeff Baskin, Chief Revenue Officer at Eagle Eye. “Our solution not only applies proven AI functionality, but allows Wakefern to implement and, most importantly, scale very quickly.”Building Consistent Loyalty Across America’s Largest Retailer-Owned Grocery NetworkWakefern is a member-owned cooperative comprised of independent companies that together operate more than 380 supermarkets across nine East Coast states under banners including ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Fairway Market, Gourmet Garage, Di Bruno Bros., and Morton Williams. As the nation’s largest retailer-owned supermarket cooperative, Wakefern’s scale underscores the importance of delivering consistent experiences for customers and loyalty program members across all its banners.Unlike traditional POS-based loyalty approaches that are largely limited to the in-store experience, Eagle Eye’s platform is designed to support a complete omnichannel customer journey. By replacing its legacy POS-led loyalty technology, Wakefern is future-proofing its loyalty strategy with a platform that supports the real-time execution of any customer engagement tactic. This enables Wakefern to deliver personalized interactions and promotions to each customer across channels, ensuring the shopping experience extends beyond checkout to wherever and however customers interact with its brands.As part of the implementation, Wakefern will leverage Eagle Eye’s AI-powered personalization capabilities to deliver real-time, fully personalized promotions and gamified challenges at scale, driving incremental retail sales while creating more opportunities for supplier-funded engagement.“Choosing Eagle Eye was an easy decision. Their technology is highly advanced, and their collaborative, consultative approach brings not only a strong platform but also seasoned retail experts who have implemented successful loyalty programs around the world,” said Darren Caudill, Chief Sales Officer at Wakefern Food Corp. “They’ll help us deliver a great customer experience while driving incremental sales and creating new opportunities for Wakefern to provide meaningful value to our CPG partners. It’s a win-win for our entire ecosystem — especially our customers.”Applying Global Grocery Experience at Enterprise ScaleWakefern selected Eagle Eye to benefit from the company’s deep experience working with some of the world’s largest and most sophisticated retailers, including Loblaws, Giant Eagle, Winn-Dixie, Woolworths, Tesco, Morrisons, Carrefour and E.Leclerc.“By bringing loyalty and personalization together on one platform, Wakefern is taking an important step toward strengthening customer relationships while creating new opportunities to collaborate with CPG partners,” added Baskin. “We’re excited to support Wakefern on its journey as it evolves its loyalty and personalization capabilities for the future.”For more information about Eagle Eye’s partnership with Wakefern, or to arrange an interview with Jeff Baskin, please get in touch with Vanessa Horwell at vhorwell@thinkinkpr.com.About Eagle EyeEagle Eye is a leading SaaS and AI company, enabling retail, travel and hospitality brands to earn lasting customer loyalty through harnessing the power of real-time, omnichannel and personalized marketing. Our powerful technology combines the world’s most flexible and scalable loyalty and promotions capability with cutting-edge, built-for-purpose AI to deliver 1:1 personalization at scale for enterprise businesses globally.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.