Washington Stone Announces Release of 'I Raised You Right: Study Habits,'

I Raised You Right: Study Habits

A Book Focused on Personal Development and Academic Discipline

HALEDON, NJ, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Author Washington Stone has announced the release of I Raised You Right: Study Habits, a new book addressing personal responsibility, habit formation, and strategies designed to support academic and personal growth.The book explores common challenges individuals face while pursuing educational and financial goals. According to the author, the work was developed to provide practical guidance on cultivating consistent study routines, strengthening focus, and reinforcing personal discipline as foundational elements for long-term achievement.I Raised You Right: Study Habits discusses themes including time management, accountability, goal setting, and the development of structured learning practices. The text examines how consistent daily habits may contribute to improved performance in academic and professional settings. It also addresses obstacles such as distraction, procrastination, and setbacks that can interrupt progress.In a written statement, Stone said the book was created to encourage readers to reflect on their routines and make deliberate adjustments. “The intention behind this book is to present clear, straightforward principles that support discipline and personal growth,” Stone stated. “Sustainable success is often connected to consistent habits.”The publication positions study habits as a transferable life skill applicable beyond classroom settings. The author outlines structured approaches to organizing study sessions, setting measurable objectives, and evaluating progress over time. The material is intended for students, parents, and individuals seeking to improve focus and productivity.The release of I Raised You Right: Study Habits represents Stone’s continued work in the area of self-improvement literature.

