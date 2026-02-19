Technology Veteran William Mougayar Examines the Migration of Economic Trust in New Book, 'TRUSTSHIFT'

TRUSTSHIFT: Ethereum and the Reinvention of Trust

Upcoming publication from Ideapress Publishing explores how Ethereum transitions trust from centralized institutions to neutral, programmable infrastructure.

We are witnessing a historical and structural shift. Trust is moving from organizations to infrastructure. For the first time, certainty can be established independently of corporate gatekeepers.” — William Mougayar

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ideapress Publishing has announced the upcoming release of TRUSTSHIFT: Ethereum and the Reinvention of Neutral Trust by technology strategist and author William Mougayar. Slated for publication on September 15, 2026, the book provides a macro-level framework analyzing how blockchain networks are fundamentally reengineering the mechanics of global economic trust.In the global economy, trust underpins markets, governance, and contractual agreements. Historically, these functions have been managed by centralized institutions and intermediaries, resulting in systems that are friction-heavy, expensive, and vulnerable to failure. TRUSTSHIFT examines how Ethereum serves as a settlement layer to embed trust directly into neutral, programmable code.“We are witnessing a historical and structural shift,” says Mougayar. “Trust is moving from organizations to infrastructure. For the first time, certainty can be established independently of corporate gatekeepers. This transition is not a theoretical upgrade; it is a fundamental re-architecture of economic coordination, comparable to what the internet did for information distribution.”Rather than focusing on cryptocurrency price speculation or technical developer manuals, the book is written specifically for executives, policymakers, and institutional investors. It outlines the strategic implications of decentralized trust on legacy business models.Key topics analyzed in the text include:The World Computer vs. The Cloud: An examination of Ethereum’s modular architecture and ecosystem resilience compared to centralized cloud computing.The New Physics of Trust: How mechanism design reduces the "cost of trust" by replacing institutional processes with programmable guarantees.The Global Settlement Layer: The ongoing migration of real-world assets, tokenized treasuries, and decentralized finance to immutable ledgers.The Privacy and AI Frontier: The role of Ethereum as a foundational on-ramp for the autonomous AI economy, utilizing Zero-Knowledge Proofs to balance transparency with data privacy.Valuing Public Goods: An investment framework for evaluating Ethereum as global economic infrastructure rather than a traditional corporate entity.About the Author:William Mougayar is a technology executive, investor, and researcher with over four decades of experience across technology and markets. He is the author of The Business Blockchain (Wiley, 2016), which has been translated into ten languages. Mougayar has provided institutional analysis of Ethereum since 2015. Previously, he held senior positions at Hewlett-Packard, Cognizant, and AberdeenGroup, and founded three technology startups. He is a graduate of the University of Washington, the University of Western Ontario Ivey School of Business, and the University of British Columbia Graduate Commerce School.Media Contact: info@trustshiftbook.comPublisher Contact: Megan@ideapresspublishing.comBook Site: https://trustshiftbook.com/ About the AuthorWilliam Mougayar is the author of The Business Blockchain (Wiley), one of the earliest and most respected business books on blockchain technology, translated into ten languages. He was among the first to explain Ethereum in business terms, publishing its earliest institutional analysis on the Ethereum Foundation’s blog in 2015. With over four decades of experience across technology, markets, and strategy—including senior roles at Hewlett-Packard, Cognizant, and AberdeenGroup—Mougayar brings unmatched credibility and long-term perspective to the subject.

