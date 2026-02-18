START Senior Solutions to Host National Health Journalist Pilar Gerasimo May 7

Pilar Gerasimo, award-winning health journalist and author

A featured event on staying healthy, resilient, and energized in a world that feels designed to wear you down.

Less than 3 percent of U.S. adults are healthy, happy and on track to stay that way.” — Pilar Gerasimo

BLOOMINGTON, MN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- START Senior Solutions will host a community education event May 7 featuring nationally recognized health thought leader Pilar Gerasimo, author of “The Healthy Deviant: A Rule Breaker's Guide to Being Healthy in an Unhealthy World."Gerasimo is the founding editor of Experience Life magazine and a nationally respected voice on building vitality and resilience in systems that often work against long-term health.“Less than 3 percent of U.S. adults are healthy, happy and on track to stay that way,” Gerasimo says. “A big part of being healthy in an unhealthy world is making choices that work for you, rather than defaulting to choices that suit or impress others.”Gerasimo's work draws on research examining how people change habits in environments that work against health.“Learning how to thrive in an unhealthy world is so important, because it’s harder than ever to get care if something goes wrong,” says Tracy Keibler, executive director of START Senior Solutions, a nonprofit that provides education and advocacy for seniors and caregivers in crisis.The Art of Thriving in an Unhealthy WorldMay 7, 2026, at 7:00-8:30 PMNormandale Hylands United Methodist Church9920 Normandale Blvd., Bloomington, MNMore info: startseniorsolutions.org/thrivingFor many families, a single life event such as the death of a spouse or a sudden illness can quickly turn stability into crisis. Income drops. Medical needs increase. Applications for Medical Assistance can take six to nine months to process. Families are forced to shoulder increasing responsibility, often without preparation or guidance.Gerasimo’s presentation caps a START Senior Solutions education series focused on whole-person health. The series explores practical ways people can maintain health and stability in a complex care environment.The evening benefits START Senior Solutions’ advocacy work with older adults and caregivers. Contact START Senior Solutions for additional information about challenges facing seniors and caregivers and delays in accessing critical services.About START Senior SolutionsSTART Senior Solutions is often the organization hospitals, Adult Protection, pastors, and front-line providers turn to when they are facing the most complex situations. Based in Minnesota, START is a nonprofit advocacy organization that has served nearly 8,000 seniors and caregivers over the past 14 years, providing direct, personalized advocacy and education to help families navigate complex medical, housing, and aging-related crises.

