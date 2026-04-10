Royal Signs and Awnings Delivers High-Impact Visuals for ESPN College GameDay’s Historic Broadcast at Moody Center

Royal Signs & Awnings partners with ESPN College GameDay for Texas Women’s Basketball's Moody Center debut, delivering high-impact, broadcast-ready visuals.

Working with ESPN on a live broadcast leaves zero margin for error. This historic project proves our ability to deliver elite, camera-ready branding under tight deadlines.” — Hussain Haidar, Director of Business Development, Royal Signs & Awnings

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Royal Signs and Awnings, a leader in premium commercial branding and large-format graphics, is proud to announce its selection as the official signage partner for ESPN’s College GameDay at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The broadcast, which aired on February 1, 2026, marked a historic milestone as the first time the Texas Women’s Basketball team hosted the flagship pre-game show.As ESPN continues its aggressive brand expansion during what the network has dubbed the "Year of the Super Bowl", the pivotal lead-up to their inaugural Super Bowl broadcast in 2027, Royal Signs and Awnings provided the critical "camera-ready" environment for a period of record-breaking viewership in college sports.Precision Under the Bright LightsLive television demands a level of technical precision that goes beyond traditional signage. Royal Signs and Awnings engineered a comprehensive visual suite for the Moody Center set, including:High-Resolution Digital LED Graphics: Optimized for flicker-free performance on modern broadcast cameras.Illuminated Set Wraps: Featuring specialized matte finishes to eliminate glare from heavy studio lighting.Large-Scale Environmental Graphics: Massive stadium-wide branding that captured the electric energy of the Longhorn faithful.Hyper-Accurate Color Matching: Achieving the exact spectral profile of the iconic Texas "Burnt Orange" to ensure brand consistency across millions of screens."Working with ESPN on a live broadcast leaves zero margin for error. This historic project proves our ability to deliver elite, camera-ready branding under tight deadlines." said Hussain Haidar, Director of Business Development, Royal Signs & AwningsA Partner for the Big StageThe project reinforces Royal Signs and Awnings' reputation as the go-to partner for high-stakes sports branding. From the initial design phase to the final installation under tight live-event windows, the company’s focus remained on 100% reliability and visual excellence. As Austin continues to solidify its status as a premier sports destination, Royal Signs and Awnings stands ready to power the visual identity of the next generation of championship events.About Royal Signs and AwningsBased in Texas, Royal Signs and Awnings is a premier provider of custom signage, architectural awnings, and wide-format graphics. Specializing in commercial branding for retail, corporate, and sports environments, the company combines cutting-edge technology with meticulous craftsmanship to create visual experiences that command attention. Whether it’s a local storefront or a national broadcast set, Royal Signs and Awnings delivers excellence in every pixel and every print.

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