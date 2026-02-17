Submit Release
Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 2/9/26-2/13/26   

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. 

Monday, February 9 

9:00 am: Greet Utah Federation of Republican Women 

Utah State Capitol  

10:00 am: Speak with St. George Area Chamber of Commerce 

Utah State Capitol  

11:00 am: Live Radio Interview with KSL  

Virtual  

11:30 am: Case briefing 

Virtual 

12:30 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

1:30 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

2:00 pm: Client meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

2:45 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

Tuesday, February 10 

8:30 am: Testify at Economic and Community Development Appropriations Subcommittee 

Utah State Capitol  

10:00 am: Division Directors meeting 

Heber M. Wells Building  

12:00 pm: Federalist Society meeting 

Salt Lake City 

1:30 pm: Case briefing 

Virtual 

2:30 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

3:00 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

3:30 pm: Constituent meeting 

Office of the Attorney General 

5:00 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

6:00 pm: Legislative Family Night at Clark Planetarium 

Salt Lake City 

Wednesday, February 11 

9:00 am: Speak to Utah State Leaders Academy 

Utah State Capitol  

9:50 am: Give Kanab High School Students a Tour of the Capitol Office 

Office of the Attorney General 

10:00 am: Senior staff meeting 

Hybrid 

10:20 am: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

12:00 pm: Meet with UVU interns 

Utah State Capitol 

2:00 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

Thursday, February 12 

1:30 pm: Stakeholder meeting 

Office of the Attorney General 

2:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting 

Office of the Attorney General 

2:30 pm: Stakeholder meeting 

Office of the Attorney General 

2:45 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

3:30 pm: Meeting with communications staff 

Office of the Attorney General 

4:15 pm: Meeting with the Chief Deputy and Public Protection Deputy 

Office of the Attorney General 

Friday, February 13 

10:15 am: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

11:00 am: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

11:50 am: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol 

12:30 pm: Legislative meeting 

Utah State Capitol  

