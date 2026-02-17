Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 2/9/26-2/13/26
The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid.
Monday, February 9
9:00 am: Greet Utah Federation of Republican Women
Utah State Capitol
10:00 am: Speak with St. George Area Chamber of Commerce
Utah State Capitol
11:00 am: Live Radio Interview with KSL
Virtual
11:30 am: Case briefing
Virtual
12:30 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
1:30 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
2:00 pm: Client meeting
Utah State Capitol
2:45 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
Tuesday, February 10
8:30 am: Testify at Economic and Community Development Appropriations Subcommittee
Utah State Capitol
10:00 am: Division Directors meeting
Heber M. Wells Building
12:00 pm: Federalist Society meeting
Salt Lake City
1:30 pm: Case briefing
Virtual
2:30 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
3:00 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
3:30 pm: Constituent meeting
Office of the Attorney General
5:00 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
6:00 pm: Legislative Family Night at Clark Planetarium
Salt Lake City
Wednesday, February 11
9:00 am: Speak to Utah State Leaders Academy
Utah State Capitol
9:50 am: Give Kanab High School Students a Tour of the Capitol Office
Office of the Attorney General
10:00 am: Senior staff meeting
Hybrid
10:20 am: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
12:00 pm: Meet with UVU interns
Utah State Capitol
2:00 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
Thursday, February 12
1:30 pm: Stakeholder meeting
Office of the Attorney General
2:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting
Office of the Attorney General
2:30 pm: Stakeholder meeting
Office of the Attorney General
2:45 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
3:30 pm: Meeting with communications staff
Office of the Attorney General
4:15 pm: Meeting with the Chief Deputy and Public Protection Deputy
Office of the Attorney General
Friday, February 13
10:15 am: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
11:00 am: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
11:50 am: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
12:30 pm: Legislative meeting
Utah State Capitol
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.