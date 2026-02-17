Attorney General Derek Brown releases public schedule 2/9/26-2/13/26   

The following public schedule reflects the Attorney General’s schedule this past week. All times are listed in the local time. AG Brown’s meetings may be in-person, virtual, or hybrid. Monday, February 9 9:00 am: Greet Utah Federation of Republican Women Utah State Capitol 10:00 am: Speak with St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Utah State Capitol 11:00 am: Live Radio Interview with KSL Virtual 11:30 am: Case briefing Virtual 12:30 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 1:30 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 2:00 pm: Client meeting Utah State Capitol 2:45 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol Tuesday, February 10 8:30 am: Testify at Economic and Community Development Appropriations Subcommittee Utah State Capitol 10:00 am: Division Directors meeting Heber M. Wells Building 12:00 pm: Federalist Society meeting Salt Lake City 1:30 pm: Case briefing Virtual 2:30 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 3:00 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 3:30 pm: Constituent meeting Office of the Attorney General 5:00 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 6:00 pm: Legislative Family Night at Clark Planetarium Salt Lake City Wednesday, February 11 9:00 am: Speak to Utah State Leaders Academy Utah State Capitol 9:50 am: Give Kanab High School Students a Tour of the Capitol Office Office of the Attorney General 10:00 am: Senior staff meeting Hybrid 10:20 am: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 12:00 pm: Meet with UVU interns Utah State Capitol 2:00 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol Thursday, February 12 1:30 pm: Stakeholder meeting Office of the Attorney General 2:00 pm: Stakeholder meeting Office of the Attorney General 2:30 pm: Stakeholder meeting Office of the Attorney General 2:45 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 3:30 pm: Meeting with communications staff Office of the Attorney General 4:15 pm: Meeting with the Chief Deputy and Public Protection Deputy Office of the Attorney General Friday, February 13 10:15 am: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 11:00 am: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 11:50 am: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol 12:30 pm: Legislative meeting Utah State Capitol

