OneFii Announces Enterprise-Grade AI-Native Infrastructure as a Service—Delivering Autonomous Systems for Businesses

OneFii deploys customized AI-native enterprise systems for businesses, enabling 24/7 autonomous operations, scalable growth and a reduction in costs.

Companies adopting AI as foundational infrastructure with OneFii are taking advantage of 24/7 operational control, cost efficiency, & long-term competitive advantage in a rapidly advancing AI economy.” — Olivia Karpinski, CEO & Co-Founder

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneFii Technologies' AI Lab and Enterprise Solutions Division have announced the deployment of AI-Native Enterprise Infrastructure Systems for businesses. As foundational AI becomes essential, the Company is deploying customized, 24/7, real-time, autonomous business systems built to materially replace fragmented operational tools, dated customer relationship management systems, outsourced call centers, and manual communication workflows with autonomous AI operating systems.

The company originally built its own autonomous, real-time, self-learning, AI-native operating system (AIOS) through its consumer platform, OneFii.com—an intelligent financial and transportation ecosystem integrating personalized AI management, vehicle access and rental programs, scheduling, entertainment, a digital wallet and more, all within a unified control layer. OneFii's core foundation evolved into an autonomous front-end platform and a back-end enterprise-grade CRM system, able to be licensed and customized for almost any industry or government entity. “As soon as OneFii's powerful AI-operating systems deployed, the Company immediately received rapid demand for its foundational AI service technology from multiple sectors, industries, and businesses," stated Olivia Karpinski, Co-Founder and CEO of OneFii. "We developed an "AI Native Infrastructure as a Service," (AINIaaS) licensing division to meet the demand, and OneFii’s platform and CRM systems are now being customized and licensed to businesses."

Organizations implementing OneFii’s Enterprise Solutions gain continuous and autonomous multilingual voice and email services, customer and vendor KYC and verifications, automated workflow management, real-time analytics, and unlimited concurrency and scale—without increasing headcount or infrastructure burden. OneFii’s foundational systems enable scalable, continuous, and autonomous enterprise execution while reducing operational costs and inefficiencies.

At the center of the platform is Liv AI, OneFii’s embedded autonomous agent. Liv AI functions as a self-learning engine and operational control layer, capable of handling unlimited interactions simultaneously. The system is proactively agentic by design—learning business patterns, executing tasks, and adapting performance dynamically within business compliance and parameters.

“Artificial intelligence is transitioning from an enhancement tool to core business infrastructure,” said Karpinski. “Enterprises using old systems or layering fragmented automation onto legacy systems will not only face rising costs and declining agility, they will lose out on efficiency. We built OneFii as an AI-native operating system (AIOS) that runs continuously, scales globally, provides real-time data and analytics, and materially improves the bottom line. The future is here and companies adopting AI as foundational infrastructure with OneFii are taking advantage of 24/7 operational control, cost efficiency, and long-term competitive advantage in a rapidly advancing AI economy.”

OneFii’s Enterprise Platforms are custom built on the Company's scalable AI backbone. Each CRM, also customized, functions as an AI-native operating system for business communications and workflow execution. Services include:

• 24/7 real-time operational oversight with zero downtime

• Answers and initiates inbound and outbound voice calls autonomously

• Manages inbound and outbound email communications

• Executes lead generation, marketing, and customer support

• Handles customer and vendor verification workflows including KYC

• Runs automated follow-up sequences and cross-department operations

• Handles unlimited simultaneous interactions

• Maintains consistent policy-aligned execution once trained

• Provides real-time executive analytics and performance dashboards

• Triages customer support queries and can warm transfer to personnel

OneFii’s voice and digital capabilities support more than 50 languages, with built-in translation across 55 languages for global deployment.

Unlike legacy CRM platforms that function primarily as data repositories, OneFii’s system is built as a self-learning intelligence engine. The platform continuously adapts to operational patterns and customer behavior while operating within set business parameters and regulatory frameworks. The system provides performance metrics and analytics and continuously improves output quality and efficiency over time.

OneFii is actively deploying customizable AI-native enterprise stacks with API integrations and scalable compute and communications layers across multiple industries with services available for financial services, service-based businesses, insurance, healthcare, government, logistics, manufacturing, real estate, hospitality, telecommunications, media, and more. Compliance architecture is embedded directly into system design to support deployment for highly regulated businesses like those in the healthcare industry.

Enterprise Economics: Usage-Based AI Infrastructure

OneFii structured its enterprise model around measurable ROI and cost control. Implementation includes a tailored configuration engagement based on industry complexity, compliance requirements, and deployment scope and size. Ongoing monthly service operates through a subscription framework supported by a dynamic usage-based AI credit system intended to replace the need for additional personnel. From a cost perspective, business owners report an up to 90% reduction in affiliated human capital costs while maintaining consistent 24/7 operations.

Autonomous AI activity—including multilingual voice calls, email execution, workflow automation, and verification processes—consumes usage-based credits that replenish monthly according to actual usage and projected operational volume. This structure enables enterprises to align costs directly with activity output while maintaining full transparency into usage analytics and forecasting tools. OneFii’s team manages the technology, and the business owner manages the business and system inputs. Companies utilizing technology like OneFii's are able to obtain more and better data, and even sublicense their custom built platforms to recognize an additional technology evaluation multiple on top of their current business valuation.

The result? Karpinski answered, "Without proportional increases in labor or physical infrastructure, organizations utilizing OneFii's technology have the opportunity to scale 24/7, autonomous, real-time operational capacity and efficiency while increasing value and decreasing operational costs."

About OneFii Technologies

OneFii is an AI-native technology company developing enterprise-grade autonomous infrastructure and intelligent consumer platforms. Its systems integrate real-time AI communications, machine learning, and operational automation into a unified architecture built for the AI-driven economy. The Company's autonomous, real-time, personalized human companion and agent, Liv AI, is embedded across its technology and platform. OneFii Technologies' main platform and enterprise solutions can be found at https://www.onefii.com.

