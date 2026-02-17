Governor Abbott Increases Readiness Level Of Texas State Emergency Operations Center Ahead Of Critical Wildfire Danger

TEXAS, February 17 - February 17, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Activates Additional State Wildfire Response Resources

Governor Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to increase the readiness level of the Texas State Emergency Operations Center (SOC) to Level II (Escalated Response) ahead of critical wildfire danger anticipated across portions of the western half of Texas beginning today.

“Texas is taking action to strengthen wildfire preparedness and protection across our great state,” said Governor Abbott. “I have directed the strategic placement of personnel and resources to equip our first responders with the tools they need to act swiftly in high-risk areas to save lives and protect critical infrastructure. I thank the Texas Division of Emergency Management, our local leaders, and first responders for their efforts to protect Texans from the threat of wildfire.”

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, elevated to critical fire weather conditions are expected across much of West Texas and the High Plains through Thursday, with the most significant impacts anticipated today and tomorrow. Strong winds, dry fuels, and temperatures above normal may create conditions that will produce blowing dust, hazardous travel conditions, and cause challenges for responders to control new starts. Fire weather conditions may expand eastward later in the week before improving behind a cold front Thursday night.

At the direction of the Governor, TDEM requested that representatives from the following member agencies of the Texas Emergency Management Council report to the SOC:

Texas Department of Transportation

Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Texas A&M Forest Service

Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force)

Texas Health and Human Services Commission

Texas Commission on Environmental Quality

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Texas Animal Health Commission

Texas Department of Agriculture

Public Utility Commission of Texas

Railroad Commission of Texas

Texas Department of Public Safety

Texas Parks and Wildlife

Texas National Guard

Texas Department of Information Resources

Texas Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster

American Red Cross

Salvation Army

Additionally the Governor directed TDEM to mobilize additional state wildfire response resources to support local officials. At the direction of Governor Abbott, the following state wildfire response resources remain available to support local wildfire response operations:

Texas A&M Forest Service (Texas Intrastate Fire Mutual Aid System): More than 500 state, local, and out-of-state firefighters and support personnel; More than 150 pieces of heavy equipment such as bulldozers and motor graders; and more than 25 federally contracted firefighting aircraft including large air tankers, single-engine air tankers for retardant drops, super scoopers for water drops, air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting, helicopters with firefighting capability, and an aerial supervision module for aerial guidance

More than 500 state, local, and out-of-state firefighters and support personnel; More than 150 pieces of heavy equipment such as bulldozers and motor graders; and more than 25 federally contracted firefighting aircraft including large air tankers, single-engine air tankers for retardant drops, super scoopers for water drops, air attack platforms for surveillance and spotting, helicopters with firefighting capability, and an aerial supervision module for aerial guidance Texas Division of Emergency Management: The State of Texas Incident Management Team and All-Hazards Group responders to support deployed emergency response resources across the state

The State of Texas Incident Management Team and All-Hazards Group responders to support deployed emergency response resources across the state Texas Department of State Health Services (Texas Emergency Medical Task Force): Wildland Fire and Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles

Wildland Fire and Severe Weather Support Packages consisting of medics, ambulances, and all-terrain vehicles Texas National Guard: Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters with firefighting capability

Blackhawk and Chinook helicopters with firefighting capability Texas Department of Transportation: Personnel monitoring road conditions

Personnel monitoring road conditions Texas Department of Public Safety: Texas Highway Patrol Troopers to patrol roadways and assist stranded motorists

Texas Highway Patrol Troopers to patrol roadways and assist stranded motorists Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Game Wardens, State Park Police

Game Wardens, State Park Police Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service and Texas Animal Health Commission: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as AgriLife Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs

Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents as well as AgriLife Extension Agents to support agricultural and livestock needs Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers

Power outage monitoring and coordination with utility providers Railroad Commission of Texas: Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry

Monitoring of the state’s natural gas supply and communication with the oil and gas industry Texas Commission on Environmental Quality: Air/water/wastewater monitoring

Air/water/wastewater monitoring Texas Health and Human Services Commission: Personnel to provide information on available services through the 2-1-1 Texas Information Referral Network

Personnel to provide information on available services through the 2-1-1 Texas Information Referral Network Texas Department of Information Resources: Monitoring technology infrastructure

Monitoring technology infrastructure Texas Education Agency: Monitoring school district needs across the state

These resources are mobilized in addition to state resources activated over the weekend by the Governor to support local wildfire response efforts.

Texans are urged to limit activities that could create sparks, create a plan, pack an emergency kit, and follow guidance from local officials. Texans can access wildfire tips and safety information at TexasReady.gov and tfsweb.tamu.edu. Texans can find all hazards preparedness information at tdem.texas.gov/prepare.