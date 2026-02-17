Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Board Of Criminal Justice

TEXAS, February 17 - February 17, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Martin Garza and reappointed Faith Johnson and Sichan Siv to the Texas Board of Criminal Justice for terms set to expire on February 1, 2031. The Board provides confinement, supervision, rehabilitation, and reintegration of the state’s convicted felons.

Martin Garza of Mission is retired. He previously served as chief of police and city manager for the City of Mission, as city manager of the City of Weslaco, and as chief of staff for Hidalgo County Precinct 3. He is the chairman of the Mission Redevelopment Authority/Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone No. 1. Garza received an associate degree in Law Enforcement from Laredo College (formerly known as the Laredo Junior College) and a bachelor’s degree in Police Administration from The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UT) (formerly known as UT - Pan American).

Faith Johnson of Dallas is senior judge of the 363rd Judicial District Court. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Texas Bar Foundation, Dallas Bar Association, and the J.L. Turner Legal Association. Additionally, she is a Board member and the secretary for The Potter’s House of Dallas, Inc., committee member and secretary of the Women’s Leadership Summit, and member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Johnson received a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology and a Master of Education in Community Counseling from Georgia State University and a Juris Doctor from Texas Southern University Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

Sichan Siv of San Antonio is a former United States Ambassador to the United Nations and is an author. He also served as Deputy Assistant to the President and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State. He is a Lieutenant Colonel in the Civil Air Patrol, a trustee with the San Antonio Museum of Art and the World Affairs Council, and a deacon at First Presbyterian Church San Antonio. Siv received a Master of International Affairs from Columbia University.