Angel's K9 Services LLC Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Dog Trainer in Baldwin, New York

Angel's K9 Services LLC #1 Angel's K9 Services LLC #2 Angel's K9 Services LLC #3 Angel's K9 Services LLC #4 Angel's K9 Services LLC #5

BALDWIN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Angel's K9 Services LLC as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Dog Trainer in Baldwin, New York. This distinction celebrates Angel's K9 Services’ commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality offerings, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi-platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Angel’s K9 Services is a trusted dog training and pet care provider proudly serving Baldwin, Freeport, and the surrounding New York communities. Founded in 2022 by Angel Ramos, who brings nearly a decade of hands-on experience working with dogs, the company offers a full range of services including private and group dog training, dog walking, and dog boarding. Angel’s K9 Services utilizes a professional, balanced training approach that is fully customized to each dog’s unique personality and behavior. With a strong focus on teaching owners how to communicate effectively with their dogs, without fear, submission, or intimidation, the company has built a reputation for reliability, community connection, and exceptional results. Backed by outstanding client reviews and strong engagement across multiple independent platforms, Angel’s K9 Services continues to stand out as a leader in the local dog training industry.During the selection process, Angel's K9 Services stood apart for its consistent communication, integrity, and dedication to client success. Angel's K9 Services has earned widespread praise from satisfied clients who frequently highlight professionalism, responsiveness, and exceptional service quality.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethical business practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Angel's K9 Services clients reflecting on their experiences:“If I could give 100 stars then I would. We sent Belle, who at the time was a 6-month-old puppy to Angel's K9 Services and 3.5 weeks later she returned a different dog. Angel brought her back to our house. He spent time teaching us what she had learned and had us practice with him there. She now listens to commands that we give her. She is so much better behaved. Before going to Angel, our 6-year-old twin girls were not able to play with her for long because she would get too wild for them. Now, they play with her all the time and I don't have to stand on top of them to make sure nothing happens. I don't know how he does it, but somehow he gets through to the dogs. If anyone needs help training their dog, then I HIGHLY recommend using Angel's K9 Services, LLC, you will not be disappointed.”“Angel is amazing with our little goofball! The day he came to our house for consult she stared at him adoringly. She is in love with him. And why shouldn’t she be- he really is an “angel”. He is so patient and loving with her and so good at what he does. We are grateful for Angel and highly recommend him. Penny gives him two paws up!!”“Excellent Experience for Me and My Mini Dachshund! I cannot say enough wonderful things about the training experience with Angel at Angel's K9 Services, LLC on Long Island, New York. I met Angel in the parking lot of my building - he was returning a dog to my neighbor that he was recovering from surgery. Now I typically do not approach men in parking lots, but I saw the K9 sign on his Jeep and how tenderly he was treating the dog. From day one, Angel showed an incredible understanding of my mini dachshund’s personality and needs. Angel was amazing at addressing my puppy’s needs and also at building a strong, positive relationship with my puppy. What truly impressed me were his kind methods - obviously he genuinely cares about both the dogs and their owners. I saw remarkable improvements in my puppy’s behavior, and I also feel empowered to continue training on my own. Angel also offers boarding services which was a lifesaver when I had to attend an all day event. If you’re looking for a dog trainer who truly knows how to work with your dog and delivers results with a kind, professional approach, I highly recommend Angel - he exceeded all expectations.”“Angel is an amazing trainer that has done so much for our dog. I would not trust my Charlie with anyone else. We sent Charlie there for training and he was transformed into a well-behaved and attentive pup. We now board him there whenever we go on vacation. We know Charlie will be very well taken care of and he always comes back a happy camper. Having Angel take care of your pup will be the best decision you’ve ever made. He’s simply the best!”Angel’s K9 Services goes the extra mile for dogs and dog owners, providing dependable outcomes and a service experience defined by trust and genuine care.For more information about Angel's K9 Services, visit: https://www.angelsk9servicesllc.com ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.