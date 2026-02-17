FROM SUN GLARE TO 'SNOWBIRD' TRAFFIC, GRIECO AUTOMOTIVE GROUP OUTLINES SEASONAL DRIVING RISKS IN SOUTH FLORIDA

Grieco Automotive Group emphasizes safe driving awareness across its South Florida dealerships during National Safe Driving Month.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As February marks National Safe Driving Month, Grieco Automotive Group is reminding South Florida motorists that distracted driving and seasonal road conditions continue to contribute to serious crashes across the region.

“Safe driving is about awareness,” said Michael Grieco, Jr. of Grieco Automotive Group. “Whether it’s managing distractions or adjusting to seasonal traffic patterns, small decisions behind the wheel make a significant difference.”

According to the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, more than one crash occurs every 44 seconds in Florida, with about one in seven crashes involving a distracted driver — underscoring the pervasive role distraction plays statewide.

With traffic volumes elevated during peak tourism season, Grieco Automotive Group is urging drivers to take proactive steps to reduce risk.

Grieco recommends drivers:

• Put phones away and activate “Do Not Disturb While Driving.”

• Program navigation systems before starting a trip.

• Avoid multitasking, including eating or adjusting infotainment systems while driving.

• Model safe behavior for teen drivers.

In addition, Grieco is highlighting lesser-known regional hazards:

• Be mindful of sun glare. Lower winter sun angles during morning and evening commutes can temporarily impair visibility, particularly on east-west roadways. Clean windshields and polarized sunglasses can help improve clarity.

• Increase following distance during peak seasonal traffic. “Snowbird” drivers and visitors may travel at slower speeds or brake unexpectedly.

• Use caution during the first rainfall after dry periods. The first 10 to 15 minutes of rain can mix with oil buildup on road surfaces, creating slick conditions.

• Remain alert for pedestrians and cyclists. Florida consistently ranks among the most dangerous states for pedestrian fatalities, according to national transportation safety data. Extra caution is advised in mixed-use corridors and near crosswalks.

• Remember that hands-free does not eliminate distraction. Taking eyes off the road for five seconds at 55 mph is equivalent to traveling the length of a football field without looking, according to NHTSA. Even voice-activated phone use can reduce cognitive focus.

About Grieco Automotive Group

Grieco Automotive Group operates dealerships in Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Florida, and California. The group has earned multiple #1 rankings for sales and service volume, as well as numerous manufacturer awards for customer satisfaction and community engagement.

For more information, visit www.griecocars.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.