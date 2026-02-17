Reminder: State Water Infrastructure Authority to meet Feb. 18 in Raleigh and via teleconference
The State Water Infrastructure Authority will meet in person in Raleigh and via teleconference (Webex) on Wednesday, Feb. 18, from 9 am – 4:15 pm. The public may listen to the meeting online or by phone.
WHAT: Meeting of the State Water Infrastructure Authority
WHEN: Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026, 9 am – 4:15 pm
WHERE: In person in Raleigh and Via Teleconference (Webex):
In person in Raleigh:
Green Square Boardroom, Room 5001
217 W. Jones St.
Raleigh NC 27603
Online (via Webex):
https://ncgov.webex.com/ncgov/j.php?MTID=m1eef2e1bb0320e63ad1dd1a60468bfa8
Password: NCDWI
By Phone: 415-655-0003
Access Code: 2421 820 7213
To comment during the public comment portion of the meeting, register here by 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026.
The authority is an independent body with primary responsibility for awarding federal and state funding for water and wastewater infrastructure projects. Other responsibilities include developing a state water infrastructure master plan, recommending ways to maximize the use of available loan and grant funding resources, and examining best and emerging practices.
To learn more about the State Water Infrastructure Authority: https://deq.nc.gov/about/divisions/water-infrastructure/state-water-infrastructure-authority.
