Ethos Benefits Donovan Ryckis and Chelsea Ryckis Honored at Validation Institute’s 9th Annual Health Value Awards

Donovan Ryckis - Advisor of the Year Chelsea Ryckis - Advisor of the Year Ethos Benefits

Recognition at the YOU Powered Symposium underscores Ethos’s commitment to fiduciary-first benefits consulting and measurable healthcare outcomes.

These folks are the future. It’s great to be in a business where the more prospects learn, the more they choose you.” — Al Lewis

SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethos Benefits , the nation’s first fiduciary benefits consultant, is proud to announce that Co-Founders Donovan Ryckis (CEO) and Chelsea Ryckis (President) have been recognized among the Validation Institute’s elite Charter Fiduciary Advisors at the 9th Annual Health Value Awards. The awards were presented during the YOU Powered Symposium in Savannah, GA, a premier gathering of employers, advisors, and innovators dedicated to advancing transparency, accountability, and proven outcomes in healthcare.“Attending the YOU Powered Symposium and receiving this recognition was an incredible honor for our entire team,” said Donovan Ryckis, Founder & CEO of Ethos Benefits. “This award validates the fiduciary-first approach we’ve built our firm around since day one. It reinforces that employers deserve advisors who are legally and ethically bound to put their interests first... not the interests of carriers, PBMs, or other vendors.”Backed by a $100,000 ERISA Immunity GuaranteeThis year, rather than selecting a single Advisor of the Year, the Validation Institute chose to spotlight the importance of fiduciary advising by recognizing all Charter Fiduciary Advisors who have been validated and backed with a $100,000 ERISA Immunity Guarantee — a guarantee that extends to both the advisors and their employer clients. Donovan and Chelsea Ryckis were among a select group of just twelve advisors nationwide to earn this distinction, reinforcing Ethos Benefits’ position at the forefront of the fiduciary movement in employee benefits.“These folks are the future,” said Al Lewis, Founder and Chairman of Validation Institute. “It’s great to be in a business where the more prospects learn, the more they choose you.”A Fiduciary Standard for Employee BenefitsEthos Benefits was founded on the principle that employers deserve the same fiduciary protections in healthcare consulting that investors receive in financial advising. Operating on a fee-only model with zero vendor conflicts, the firm applies securities-level ERISA fiduciary standards to every client engagement. This approach has consistently delivered 30–50% claims reductions for employers with self-funded health plans, serving companies with 200 to 5,000 employees.Chelsea Ryckis, Co-Founder & President of Ethos Benefits and the 2024 BenefitsPRO Advisor of the Year, added: “The YOU Powered Symposium brought together some of the most forward-thinking minds in healthcare, and we were honored to be among them. This recognition from Validation Institute is not just about us — it’s a signal to every employer that fiduciary, fee-based consulting is the standard they should demand.”About the YOU Powered SymposiumThe YOU Powered Symposium is a nationally recognized event hosted by Validation Institute that convenes employers, benefits advisors, and healthcare innovators committed to driving accountability and measurable improvement in healthcare value. The annual Health Value Awards are a centerpiece of the symposium, honoring individuals and organizations that exemplify excellence in outcomes-driven healthcare solutions.About Ethos BenefitsEthos Benefits is the nation’s first fiduciary benefits consultant, delivering healthcare cost transparency, strategic plan design, and aligned incentives to employers across the country. Founded by Donovan Ryckis and Chelsea Ryckis, the firm operates on a fee-only model with zero vendor conflicts, applying securities-level ERISA fiduciary standards to every engagement. Ethos Benefits serves companies with 200 to 5,000 employees, routinely achieving 30–50% claims reductions through data-driven strategies. For more information, visit ethosbenefits.com.About Validation InstituteValidation Institute is a trusted authority helping benefits advisors and healthcare leaders differentiate through integrity, ERISA fiduciary compliance, and proven health value. More than 150 advisors leverage Validation Institute’s proprietary tools and certifications — including the Executive Healthcare Strategy Tool, Fiduciary Validation backed by a $100,000 ERISA immunity guarantee, and the Certified Health Value Professional (CHVP) designation — to deliver measurable results and clearly demonstrate their commitment to acting in the best interests of their clients. Learn more at validationinstitute.com.

