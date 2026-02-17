Bon Soir Caterers Expands 2026 NYC Catering Menus with Elevated Comfort Food and Zero‑Proof Bar Options

Bon Soir Caterers expands its 2026 NYC menus with elevated comfort food, interactive stations, inclusive dietary planning, and zero-proof bar options.

Our 2026 menus reflect how New Yorkers celebrate today—thoughtful comfort dishes, flexible service styles, and beverage options that welcome every guest.” — Owner

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bon Soir Caterers , a full-service off‑premises catering company based in Brooklyn, announced an expansion of its 2026 menu offerings focused on the event trends shaping NYC catering demand: elevated comfort foods, interactive service formats, inclusive dietary planning, and modern beverage programs that include no‑ and low‑alcohol options. The company serves New York City and the Tri‑State area (NY, NJ, CT), supporting events from 50 to 500+ guests.Bon Soir Caterers is now booking 2026 weddings, corporate events, mitzvahs, and outdoor celebrations throughout NYC and the Tri‑State area. To request a proposal, schedule a tasting, or discuss menus and logistics, contact 718‑763‑9420 or visit https://www.bonsoircaterers.com/ The menu direction aligns with national and category trend signals. The National Restaurant Association’s 2026 What’s Hot Culinary Forecast highlights “comfort and nostalgia—with a twist,” alongside local sourcing, allergen-friendly menus, low‑ and no‑alcohol beverages, and compostable/reusable packaging as leading themes influencing how Americans want to eat and celebrate in 2026.“New York events move fast, and expectations keep rising—guests want food that feels personal, familiar, and genuinely well executed,” said Jeff Riley, owner of Bon Soir Caterers. “Our 2026 approach is built around comfort-forward menus with polished presentation, service styles that keep energy up in the room, and the kind of planning support that makes hosts feel calm instead of overwhelmed.”What’s new in Bon Soir’s 2026 NYC catering offerings- Elevated Comfort Food (launched January 2026): craveable classics refined with seasonal ingredients and event-ready presentation, designed for corporate gatherings and private celebrations that want “approachable elegance.”- Interactive stations and cocktail-style flow: chef-attended or hosted stations that encourage movement and conversation—an on-the-ground response to wedding food trends. The Knot projects will be “everywhere” in 2026, including interactive food stations and family-style formats.- Zero‑proof and moderation-friendly beverage options: premium mocktails and no‑alcohol selections integrated into bar planning. IWSR projects the U.S. no‑alcohol market will be worth close to $5B by 2028, with 18% volume CAGR (2024–2028)—a shift increasingly reflected in event bar expectations.- Sustainability-minded planning: sourcing and service choices that reflect growing consumer preference for eco-friendly practices. Shorr’s 2025 Sustainable Packaging Consumer Report found 90% of surveyed U.S. consumers are more likely to purchase from a brand with eco-friendly packaging, and 43% are willing to pay more for sustainable packaging—signals that increasingly influence how hosts evaluate vendors and overall event experience.- Dietary-inclusivity by design: menus planned to accommodate common dietary restrictions (vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free, dairy-free, kosher-style needs) without relegating guests to “afterthought” meals—an ongoing priority in both wedding and corporate catering.Bon Soir’s expanded 2026 offerings are supported by nearly five decades of off‑premises execution and a specialty outdoor division, The Smokin’ Grill, known for on-site grilling and authentic Southern/Texas BBQ capabilities.About Bon Soir CaterersBon Soir Caterers is a Brooklyn-based, full-service off‑premises catering company serving New York City and the Tri‑State area since 1977. Located at 1421 E 63rd St., Brooklyn, NY 11234. Led by owner Jeff Riley, Bon Soir caters weddings, corporate gatherings, mitzvahs, outdoor events, and large-scale celebrations, providing end-to-end support that includes menu design, tastings, staffing, rentals, and event coordination. The company’s outdoor division, The Smokin’ Grill (est. 1999), brings on-site grilling and smoking capabilities to parks, venues, and private locations.

