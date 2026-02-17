Canadian Insurers Spending Hundreds of Thousands on Talent Crisis When Fix Is Already Within Reach, New Study Finds

Hire Value Logo

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian insurance companies are investing heavily to solve a talent shortage, but new research suggests the fix may cost nothing: provide evidence for the claims they're already making. A new study shows these companies are genuinely different from each other, yet their recruitment messaging fails to demonstrate it.A benchmark study from Hire Value Inc. found that 10 out of 10 insurers studied claim to offer "limitless career growth." All 10 promote an "inclusive, supportive culture." Nine out of 10 mention flexible work. None provide evidence."Savvy candidates know that these phrases mean you can't hold me to any of this," said Shelley Billinghurst, CEO and Founder of Hire Value Inc. "If you ask somebody what 'competitive benefits' actually means, they can't explain it. There's no receipts. There's no proof."As a result, candidates are turning to Reddit and employer review sites to learn what companies actually offer, filling a gap left by vague employer messaging.The study confirms that these organizations are genuinely different from one another, with varying cultures, promotion paths, and approaches to flexibility. However, candidates comparing job postings have no way to distinguish between them."You can't even for one second tell me that their cultures are the same. They're not," said Billinghurst. "Once you get on board, you realize these cultures are distinctly different. It means doing a better job to represent who you really are."According to the Insurance Institute of Canada, half of the country's insurance workforce will retire by 2031. The Hire Value report estimates generic positioning costs a mid-sized insurer $200,000 to $400,000 annually in higher wages, increased advertising spend, and recruitment agency fees.Billinghurst points to a simple test for whether messaging is working: "Show me the receipts. Show me the proof."The insurers breaking through are providing exactly that. One publicizes a $5,000 annual mental health allowance rather than claiming "comprehensive benefits." Another segments its career site with specific messaging for new graduates, including video testimonials and concrete career paths."The insurance industry is built on understanding risk, so it's logical they stay on the safe side with messaging," said Billinghurst. "But that safe approach is now the biggest risk to their talent pipeline."The full report, "Missing the Mark: A Benchmark Study of Canadian Insurers' Recruitment Messaging," is available at hirevalueinc.com/insurance-report. About Hire Value Inc.Hire Value Inc. is a talent acquisition consultancy led by practitioners who have managed large-scale recruitment teams and significant hiring budgets. The company's leadership includes TATech Top 40 honourees and hosts of The Recruitment Flex Podcast. Learn more at hirevalueinc.com.

