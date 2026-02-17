Wyoming Transportation Commission to meet February 18-19

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Transportation Commission will meet February 19 for its regular business meeting beginning at 8:30 a.m. via Zoom and in person at WYDOT University, 5300 Bishop Blvd., Cheyenne.

The purpose of the meeting is to address and vote upon, when appropriate, the topics noted on the attached meeting agenda.

The Commission will also meet February 18 for Commission dinner beginning at 5:30 p.m. No action will be taken during the dinner.

To join the business meeting virtually, or to view the meeting materials, visit the Transportation Commission webpage and click on the corresponding hyperlink.