Attorney General James’ Office of Special Investigation Opens Investigation Into Civilian Death in Westchester County

NEW YORK – The New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has opened an investigation into the death of a civilian who died on June 21, 2025 at Sing Sing Correctional Facility in Ossining, Westchester County.

On June 21, an incarcerated person hanged himself at Sing Sing Correctional Facility and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter. After the person’s death, OSI conducted a preliminary assessment of the matter, and has now opened an investigation following the receipt of new information.

Pursuant to New York State Executive Law Section 70-b, OSI assesses every incident reported to it where a police officer or a peace officer, including a corrections officer, may have caused the death of a person by an act or omission. Under the law, the officer may be on-duty or off-duty, and the decedent may be armed or unarmed. Also, the decedent may or may not be in custody or incarcerated. If OSI’s assessment indicates an officer may have caused the death, OSI proceeds to conduct a full investigation of the incident.

These are preliminary facts and subject to change.