FamilyTreeDNA Advances Genetic Genealogy with Precision Genomics Partnership

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FamilyTreeDNA, the company that pioneered the genetic genealogy industry, today announced a monumental leap forward in consumer genetic testing with the move of its Family Finder autosomal test to high-coverage targeted enrichment panel next-generation sequencing. Designed in collaboration with the global leader in targeted panels, Twist Bioscience, and executed in the accredited, world-leading laboratories of FamilyTreeDNA’s parent company, Gene by Gene, Ltd., this partnership realizes the world’s first high coverage targeted panel next-generation sequencing test for autosomal genetic genealogy using one of the most advanced enrichment panels ever developed, balancing empirical accuracy and precision with the affordability of direct-to-consumer autosomal testing. Migration of the Family Finder test to the new sequencing panel has already begun and all kits received after March 2nd, 2026 will be run on the new panel.

“Microarray-based autosomal tests have served genetic genealogy well for nearly two decades.” said David Vance, General Manager, FamilyTreeDNA. “But cutting-edge sequencing solutions now make it possible to affordably harness more of our genetic data for genealogy while ensuring that every kinship prediction and haplogroup assignment is backed by overwhelming evidence, maintaining the trust our customers place in our scientific rigor.”

The targeted panel strategically focuses sequencing resources on a curated, high-value, consistent selection of genomic regions crucial for genealogical analysis which are reported with high coverage consistency and precision, which allows FamilyTreeDNA to engage its core market strength in precision lineage analysis. “The panel ensures compatibility with our previous autosomal Family Finder tests plus all the autosomal transfers we support,” said Göran Runfeldt, Head of Research and Development, FamilyTreeDNA. “We’re also excited about its potential for new insights from regions and markers which haven’t been available from traditional microarray technology.”

“Moving from microarray technology to a robust targeted enrichment panel built for next-generation sequencing for the FamilyTreeDNA test represents a fundamental step forward for genetic genealogy,” commented Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and Co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “By focusing sequencing power on the most informative regions of the genome, this approach delivers greater coverage consistency, accuracy, and flexibility, while enabling continuous innovation as new insights emerge. We’re proud to enable FamilyTreeDNA to help bring this next chapter of precision genomics to consumers.”

“Gene by Gene is the only sequencing lab for genetic genealogy with the next-generation sequencing capacity and experience to seamlessly execute this transition,” said Lior Rauchberger, CEO, Gene by Gene Ltd. “The panel relies on the same highly optimized library preparation and enrichment workflows that are already second nature to our teams.”

About FamilyTreeDNA

Founded in 2000, FamilyTreeDNA is the pioneer of the genetic genealogy industry. As the first company to offer direct-to-consumer DNA testing for ancestry, FamilyTreeDNA has helped millions of people discover their heritage and connect with relatives. The company is based in Houston, TX and is a division of Gene by Gene, Ltd. www.familytreedna.com

About Gene by Gene, Ltd

Gene by Gene, Ltd is the parent company of FamilyTreeDNA and a world leader in genetic testing services with over 20 years of experience located in Houston, TX. Its laboratory holds accreditation from multiple agencies, including CAP, CLIA, New York State Department of Health, California Department of Public Health, and AABB. With a cutting-edge laboratory and highly trained team of experts, Gene by Gene is committed to excellence in the field of genetic analysis. www.genebygene.com

