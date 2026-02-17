Attorney General Jeff Jackson Honors Western North Carolinians with Dogwood Awards

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Contact: comms@ncdoj.gov

919-538-2809

RALEIGH – Attorney General Jeff Jackson recognized North Carolinians in Western North Carolina with the Attorney General’s Dogwood Award on Friday. The Dogwood Award recognizes people who are improving their fellow North Carolinians’ health, safety, and well-being.

Photos from the ceremony can be viewed here.

Recipients in western North Carolina:

Rep. Dudley Greene

“Representative Dudley Greene is a former sheriff and a true defender of public safety,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Today, we recognize him for his assistance with combatting robocalls and the scams that follow, as well as his tireless work towards Helene recovery.”

Dudley Greene represents District 85 in the North Carolina General Assembly, which covers Avery, McDowell, Mitchell, and Yancey counties.

Dr. Travis Williams

“The addiction crisis is one of the biggest challenges that North Carolinians face,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Dr. Williams has worked tirelessly to provide care for those who are struggling with substance use disorders in rural parts of western North Carolina. His work is helping address the factors that drive addiction, not just the disease.”

Dr. Williams assisted in establishing the Clay Comprehensive Addictions Program (CCAP) which provides integrative care for those struggling with substance use disorders.

Stacie Ledford

“For those in recovery, being surrounded by compassionate and understanding people is a gamechanger,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Stacie’s work as president of Rock Bottom Recovery exemplifies these traits, making her an incredible asset to the addiction recovery effort in western North Carolina.”

Stacie Ledford has served as president of Rock Bottom Recovery and Support since 2017.

Sergeant Leslie Meade

“Thanks to Sergeant Meade, the Forest City Police Department has adopted a life-saving approach to responding to domestic violence incidents,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Her leadership means that law enforcement can intervene to help people when they are in the most danger.”

Sergeant Leslie Meade serves with the Forest City Police Department, which adopted the Lethality Assessment Program in 2025. The NCDOJ program is an evidence-based protocol that helps law enforcement identify the most dangerous domestic violence situations and then connects victims with critical safety tools.

Lauren Wilkie

“For many survivors of domestic violence, the road to recovery can be a lonely one,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “Through the work she and the team at Safelight does to help survivors of child abuse, domestic violence, and sexual assault, Lauren Wilkie has made sure these people are not alone as they recover from major trauma.”

Lauren Wilkie is the Chief Executive Officer of Safelight, which helps survivors of crime in Henderson County.

Chief Mike Lamb

“Chief Lamb oversaw the Asheville Police Department’s work to drive down violent crime by more than a quarter and recover from Helene,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “His community is safer and stronger thanks to his leadership, and I’m grateful for his service and his friendship.”

Chief Lamb joined the Asheville Police Department in 1998 and served as chief from 2023 through his retirement in November 2025.

Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity

“Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity has been absolutely vital to the western North Carolina recovery effort following Helene,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “In 2025, they completed 116 disaster home repair jobs, served 216 families, and moved 30 children into stable homes. I was proud to fight for AmeriCorps funding that supported the Habitat team was honored to see their work up close last fall. Our state is a better place because of their tireless commitment to helping folks have a safe place to live.”

The Asheville Area Habitat for Humanity runs homeownership and home repair programs in Buncombe and Madison counties.

Clay county Sheriff Mark Buchanan

“Sheriff Buchanan has served western North Carolina in many different capacities during his time with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the SBI, and most recently the Clay County Sheriff’s Office,” said Attorney General Jeff Jackson. “After retiring from the SBI in 2011, he continued service as a volunteer sworn Deputy with the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, where we are now fortunate to have him serving as Sheriff.”

Throughout his career, Sheriff Buchanan has served as a Patrol Deputy, supervised a variety of personnel, and investigated crimes including public/police wrongdoing, drug cases, financial crimes, homicides, etc.

###