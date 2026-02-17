LIEDA SHADWICK SELECTED AS ONE OF THE TOP 25 GLOBAL IMPACT LEADERS BY IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) will honor Lieda Shadwick at their annual awards gala in NYC at the Plaza Hotel

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), a leading global professional organization known for its prestigious annual awards gala and exclusive vetting process, is proud to announce that Lieda Shadwick, MAT, a seasoned CTE, was selected as one of the Top 25 Global Impact Leaders by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry. .Being included in IAOTP’s Top 25 Global Impact Leaders is an extraordinary honor reserved for world-class innovators whose work shapes industries, empowers communities, and inspires meaningful change. A dedicated chapter in Volume 3 will feature Lieda Shadwick’s story, and she will be honored at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala in December 2026 at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York.With over two decades of experience in education, Ms. Shadwick is a certified educator in both Illinois and Missouri. She currently serves as a Career and Technical Education (CTE) teacher at Riverview Gardens High School (RGHS) in St. Louis, Missouri, where she instructs courses in marketing, advanced marketing, sports and entertainment marketing, and oversees supervised business and marketing experiences for the 2025–2026 school year. In addition to her teaching credentials, Ms. Shadwick brings specialized expertise in marketing, web design, and computer applications, equipping her students with the practical skills and knowledge needed to thrive in today’s dynamic professional landscape.Ms. Shadwick’s career is both distinguished and multifaceted. She has served as an assistant coach for the girls’ basketball team at Riverview Gardens Central Middle School and has taught keyboarding and Introduction to Business, showcasing her versatility and dedication to student development. Since 2019, she has consistently excelled as a Career and Technical Education (CTE) instructor at Riverview Gardens High School—a position she also held from 2005 to 2010. During the 2025–2026 school year, she serves as the primary DECA adviser, further demonstrating her commitment to guiding students toward academic and professional success. With more than two decades of experience in teaching, advising, and leadership across secondary education, Ms. Shadwick brings a wealth of expertise, insight, and passion to her work.Her eight years of military service, including deployment during the Gulf War in the early 1990s, underscore her extraordinary dedication, resilience, and leadership. This experience has shaped her unwavering commitment to excellence and instilled a profound sense of discipline and purpose that continues to inform her professional and personal endeavors.Before beginning her professional career, Ms. Shadwick earned a Master of Arts in Teaching (MAT) in education technology from Webster University in Missouri in 2005.Throughout her illustrious career, Lieda has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. In 2024, Ms. Shadwick was honored as the Top Career and Technical Educator of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). She was also featured on the front cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. In addition, she received the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award and was featured on the Nashville Billboard. In 2025, she was featured on the iconic Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, in the International Best Seller Top 50 Fearless Leaders (Vol. 4), where she has a chapter dedicated to her, and was recognized as the Top Career and Technical Educator of the Decade. In addition, as a Marquis Who's Who Listee, Lieda Shadwick was featured on Loving Living Local Spotlighting Real-World Learning Through DECA and CTE Programs. She will be celebrated at IAOTP’s annual gala at the iconic Plaza Hotel in New York City in December 2026, where she will receive her prestigious Presidential Award, as well as recognition for her inclusion among IAOTP’s Top 25 Global Impact Leaders.In addition to her successful career, Lieda Shadwick maintains professional affiliations with the American Legion, the National Education Association, the Missouri National Education Association, the Association for Career and Technical Education, and the Marketing Educators of Missouri (MEMO).Looking back, Lieda attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and mentors. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.Watch her video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=146t8qaYuSs&t=1s For more information, please visit:About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that selects the world's most distinguished and accomplished professionals across a wide range of industries. These elite professionals are provided opportunities to collaborate, share insights, serve as keynote speakers, and inspire others within their fields. Membership is not open to the general public. Candidates must be personally invited by the President or nominated by an esteemed honorary member following a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have recognized and credentialed thousands of top-tier professionals worldwide, helping them strengthen their personal brands and expand their influence. The organization prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique network that handpicks only the most exceptional individuals and brings them together on a premier platform designed to foster meaningful connections and professional growth. IAOTP remains one of the most elite and highly respected professional recognition organizations in the world.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

