Governor Katie Hobbs Unveils Largest Ethics Reform Package in Modern Arizona History
The Governor’s proposal is built around three pillars:
- Public Transparency and Disclosure Database
- Independent and Fair Contracting Reforms
- Comprehensive Lobbyist Gift Ban
The Governor’s proposal would:
- Modernize the state’s procurement portal to create a searchable, publicly accessible database of state contractors by requiring disclosure of every individual who owns at least 5% of a state contractor’s business.
- Standardize and expand reporting requirements to enable taxpayers to easily track how public dollars are awarded and spent.
This reform strengthens public oversight of a routine but critical function of state government.
2. Independent and Fair Contracting Reforms
To prevent conflicts of interest and remove political influence from the bidding process, the Governor’s proposal would:
- Prohibit state contractors from making campaign contributions of more than $50 between the time a bid is submitted and the time a contract is awarded. This prohibition applies to statewide and legislative candidates, candidate committees, and PACs.
- Make contractors who violate this prohibition ineligible for state contracts for up to three years and impose a civil penalty of $500 or up to two times the amount of the contribution (whichever is greater).
3. Comprehensive Lobbyist Gift Ban
In 2022 alone, lobbyists and their principals spent nearly $2 million on gifts for public officials, including meals and drinks, luxury travel and lodging, event tickets, speaking engagements, and even flowers. Because this is self-reported data, the actual total is likely higher. The Governor’s proposal would:
- Prohibit lobbyists from paying for food and beverages, speaking engagements, travel and lodging, and flowers for legislators, state officials, and state employees.
Collectively, these reforms will help ensure that public officials serve the public, not special interests.
