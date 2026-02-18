SCCG and +55 Form Strategic Partnership to Strengthen Brazil’s Regulated Gaming Market Outreach

Combining SCCG’s Global Expertise and 130+ Client-Partners with +55’s Local Regulatory and Market Intelligence

Brazil represents one of the most important emerging regulated gaming markets globally” — Stephen Crystal - Founder & CEO, SCCG

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SCCG Management today announced a strategic partnership with +55 Business Solutions, establishing a collaborative framework designed to support the structured growth of Brazil’s newly regulated betting and iGaming market.

As Brazil advances its federal regulatory framework for online betting and gaming, operators, suppliers, investors, and media groups are navigating one of the most significant emerging regulated markets in the world. The partnership between SCCG and +55 aligns global gaming infrastructure with Brazilian regulatory insight to help companies enter and scale within the market responsibly and strategically.

Founded by Stephen A. Crystal, SCCG Management brings more than three decades of experience advising global gaming operators, sportsbooks, iGaming platforms, payment providers, compliance companies, and technology innovators across North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, and Asia. SCCG’s ecosystem includes over 130 client-partners spanning best-in-class solutions in payments, AML and KYC verification, geolocation, fraud prevention, CRM and loyalty systems, sports data and analytics, content aggregation, risk management, sponsorship activation, and capital markets advisory.

Through this strategic partnership, Brazilian operators and suppliers will benefit from coordinated access to global advisory expertise, international distribution channels, and proven technology relationships, combined with localized regulatory navigation and operational structuring expertise.

+55 Business Solutions, led by Founder and CEO Bellity Cruz, is based in Salvador, Bahia, and specializes in Revenue Operations (RevOps), international trade strategy, governance structuring, and digital transformation. With academic foundations in Social Communication and postgraduate specialization in Foreign Trade and International Marketing, complemented by an MBA in Business Management and in Financial Administration, Digital Innovation, and Fintechs, Cruz has built +55 around the principle of transforming ambitious expansion strategies into structured, compliant, and measurable growth systems.

The partnership is structured to collectively provide services including regulatory navigation and licensing strategy guidance, operational governance frameworks, revenue structuring, vendor acceleration, business development facilitation, capital advisory, intellectual property evaluation, bjand long-term strategic positioning within Brazil’s regulated environment.

Rather than approaching Brazil as a short-term opportunity, SCCG and +55 are focused on building disciplined foundations for sustainable growth. The collaboration emphasizes governance before scale, predictability before aggressive expansion, and structured compliance aligned with Brazil’s evolving national oversight.

“Brazil represents one of the most important emerging regulated gaming markets globally,” said Stephen A. Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management. “By combining SCCG’s global expertise and our 130+ client-partner ecosystem with +55’s deep understanding of Brazil’s regulatory and commercial landscape, we are creating a powerful alignment between international best practices and local market intelligence. Our goal is to support responsible expansion and long-term value creation in Brazil.”

“Too many international operators confuse market entry with market presence in Brazil launching localized content while lacking the regulatory infrastructure, cultural intelligence, and operational discipline required to compete sustainably," said Bellity, Founder of +55 Business Solutions. "By partnering with SCCG Management, we're combining their 130+ client-partner ecosystem and global regulatory expertise with +55's on-the-ground intelligence and institutional relationships to deliver what the market actually demands: compliance architecture, process maturity, and strategic positioning before commercial acceleration. Our goal is to ensure operators build for longevity, not just launch, because in Brazil's evolving regulatory environment, shortcuts don't create value, they create exposure."

The formation of this partnership also reflects SCCG’s continued investment in emerging markets and next-generation leadership within the gaming industry. By aligning with a Brazilian-founded firm led by Bellity Cruz, SCCG reinforces its commitment to empowering rising leaders and advancing women executives who are shaping the future of regulated gaming.

As Brazil’s betting and iGaming market continues to formalize under federal regulation, companies entering the jurisdiction must balance opportunity with operational discipline and compliance rigor. The strategic partnership between SCCG and +55 is positioned to serve as a trusted bridge between global gaming infrastructure and Brazil’s dynamic regulatory landscape.

About +55 Business Solutions

+55 Business Solutions is a Brazil-based advisory firm focused on Revenue Operations, international trade expansion, governance structuring, and digital innovation. The firm specializes in aligning strategic vision with compliant, scalable execution across regulated and cross-border markets.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading advisory firm in the global gaming industry, dedicated to driving strategic growth and maximizing revenue for over 130 client-partners across diverse iGaming verticals. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, our team of seasoned industry executives leverages global relationships to enhance product distribution and seize new market opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, we specialize in navigating the complexities of tribal gaming, capitalizing on emerging markets, fostering igaming innovations, managing intellectual property, facilitating mergers and acquisitions, and advancing sports wagering and entertainment ventures. https://sccgmanagement.com/



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.