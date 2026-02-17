From the Elk Pitch to the Global Stage: Nacha Kosonsaksakun Earns Thailand U20 National Team Call-Up

Nacha Kosonsaksakun has been called up to represent the Thailand National Team u-20. The Stanton family is so proud!

ANAHEIM, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Stanton University women’s soccer program has reached a historic milestone—one that now extends far beyond campus and onto the international stage.

Freshman midfielder Nacha Kosonsaksakun has officially been called up to represent her home country on the Thailand women's national under-20 football team.

For any athlete, wearing your nation’s colors is the ultimate honor. For Nacha—and for the Stanton community—this achievement represents something even greater: validation, visibility, and the rising global impact of the Elk program.

A Rare Feat in the NAIA

Stanton’s recent transition to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) marked a bold step toward higher competition and greater national exposure. Yet seeing an NAIA student-athlete—particularly a freshman—earn an international national team call-up is exceptionally rare.

Nacha’s selection is more than an individual accomplishment. It is a powerful proof of concept for the program. It demonstrates that Stanton is a place where elite international talent can develop, thrive, and attract the attention of national scouts—no matter the distance.

Building on Program Momentum

The call-up comes on the heels of a transformative season for Stanton women’s soccer. Last year, the Elks delivered a statement performance, establishing themselves as a rising force in conference play and signaling the arrival of a new contender.

At the heart of that success has been Nacha’s presence in the midfield. Her impact has been defined by:

Technical Precision – Commanding the tempo and maintaining control under pressure.

Elite Vision – Identifying passing lanes and opportunities others simply don’t see.

Resilience – Adapting to a new country, new system, and new level of competition—while making an immediate impact.

“To see Nacha recognized at this level is a testament to her work ethic and to the culture we are building within our program,” is the sentiment echoed throughout the athletic department.

The Elk Family Stands Behind Her

As Nacha prepares to trade the Elk jersey for Thailand’s national kit, she carries with her the pride of an entire university community. From classrooms to the sidelines, support for her journey is unwavering.

While her presence in the midfield will certainly be missed during international duty, her success reflects the very mission of Stanton athletics: developing student-athletes who compete—and excel—on a global stage.

Chok dee, Nacha! (Good luck!) The Elk family will be watching every minute.

