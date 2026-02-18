NoFraud Appoints Breanna Moreno as CX Architect to Strengthen Brand-First Approach to Fraud Prevention and Policy Abuse

NoFraud

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- NoFraud , a leader in ecommerce fraud prevention, today announced the appointment of Breanna Moreno as CX Architect. The hire reinforces NoFraud’s commitment to customer experience leaders and its mission to help brands reduce fraud-driven workload while protecting revenue and loyalty.Moreno brings more than 13 years of experience building and scaling high-growth customer experience organizations. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Customer Experience and was the first employee at True Classic, where she helped scale the brand from its first orders into a rapidly growing DTC operation. During that growth, she leveraged data-driven strategies to optimize operations, build high-performing teams, and transform support from a reactive cost center into a measurable driver of brand performance.At NoFraud, Moreno will focus on helping merchants move beyond reactive fraud protection toward a more strategic future, one where reducing fraud and policy abuse enables dynamic policies and more personalized customer experiences. By eliminating operational strain and risk, brands can protect revenue while confidently delivering seamless journeys for trusted customers.“Support teams are often expected to do the most with the least,” said Breanna Moreno, CX Architect at NoFraud. “After 13 years on the brand side, I’ve lived the pressure of scaling fast while protecting margins and customer trust. I joined NoFraud to advocate for CX leaders and help brands eliminate the noise of fraud and policy abuse so their front-line teams have the tools, data, and resources they need to protect margins while delivering seamless experiences to their best customers.”As ecommerce brands tighten return policies and confront rising fraud and policy abuse, CX leaders are increasingly caught between protecting revenue and protecting relationships. NoFraud’s platform addresses both, using real-time decisioning and abuse prevention to reduce chargebacks, stop return abuse, and remove unnecessary friction from legitimate transactions.“Breanna has sat in the seat our merchants sit in every day,” said Scott Gifis, CEO of NoFraud. “She has lived through high-growth scaling firsthand by building teams, navigating operational strain, and balancing risk with customer trust. Her brand-first perspective strengthens our commitment to true partnership with ecommerce leaders, not just protecting transactions, but helping support teams drive performance and loyalty.”As CX Architect, Moreno will work closely with merchants to ensure their support teams have the tools, data, and operational clarity they need to limit risk, protect margins, and deliver high-performing customer journeys.About NoFraudNoFraud is a leader in ecommerce fraud prevention, protecting merchants from fraudsters while preserving seamless customer experiences. With advanced machine learning, real-time decisioning, and a commitment to customer success, NoFraud enables merchants to grow with confidence. Learn more at www.nofraud.com

