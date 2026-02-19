Edquisitive Montessori Reimagines Classrooms as Curiosity-Driven Studios to Prepare Children for an AI-Shaped Future

San Antonio early education provider says children entering the workforce in 2040 need environments built for inquiry, not instruction

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 19, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As artificial intelligence reshapes industries and redefines which skills matter most, one San Antonio early childhood education provider is asking a question few in the field are willing to confront: Are today's preschool classrooms actually preparing children for the world they will inherit?Edquisitive Montessori, which serves children from 10 weeks through age five across four San Antonio and Boerne locations, has begun transforming its traditional classroom model into what the organization calls curiosity-driven studios — intentionally designed learning environments where children investigate, create, and problem-solve rather than follow scripted instruction.The shift reflects a growing body of evidence that the skills most valued by employers are precisely the skills that develop naturally through inquiry-based early education. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 identifies analytical thinking, creative thinking, curiosity, and resilience among the top skills projected to grow in importance through 2030 — with 39% of core workforce skills expected to change within the next five years."A child who enters kindergarten in 2026 will enter the workforce around 2040," said Sarit, Founder of Edquisitive Montessori. "We have no idea what specific jobs will exist then. But we know what kind of thinkers will thrive — children who learned to ask questions before they were taught to memorize answers."The organization's studio-based approach replaces the conventional classroom structure — where a teacher directs and children follow — with environments designed around investigation and discovery. Each studio is organized by developmental stage, featuring authentic Montessori materials alongside open-ended learning stations that invite children to explore science, language, mathematics, and creative expression on their own terms.Rather than measuring readiness by whether a child can recite the alphabet, Edquisitive's educators assess how children approach problems: Do they persist when something is difficult? Can they articulate a question? Do they collaborate with peers without adult direction?"When we stopped calling them classrooms and started designing them as studios, something shifted — not just in the physical space, but in how our educators think about their role," said Melissa Zamora, Head of Schools at Edquisitive Montessori. "A classroom has a teacher at the front. A studio has a guide on the side. That distinction changes everything about how a child experiences learning."The approach draws on Montessori methodology, which emphasizes self-directed exploration and hands-on materials, enhanced with inquiry-based learning practices that encourage children to form hypotheses, test ideas, and reflect on outcomes — cognitive habits that researchers increasingly link to long-term academic and professional success.Edquisitive Montessori maintains Cognia accreditation and Texas Rising Star 4-Star ratings across all locations, credentials the organization says reflect measurable quality standards that parents should be asking about when evaluating early education options. The organization accepts Child Care Services (CCS) and Child Care Aware (CCA) military subsidies and invites families to schedule tours at any of its four campuses: Fair Oaks, Stone Oak/Spanish Grove Academy, Northwest Military, and Medical Center/Little Red

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.