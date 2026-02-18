GSSM Invites Families Across South Carolina to Experience STEM at Inside GSSM

A young participant paints a clay pot during a hands-on activity at Inside GSSM, the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics’ free STEM exploration event for families across the state.

Interactive activities, AI demos, and family-friendly STEM experiences highlight GSSM’s statewide education mission at this free public event.

HARTSVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HARTSVILLE, S.C. (Feb. 18, 2026) ─ The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) invites families, educators and community members from across South Carolina to experience STEM learning firsthand during Inside GSSM, a free, family-friendly event designed to spark curiosity for learners of all ages.

The event will take place Saturday, March 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the GSSM campus, 401 Railroad Ave., Hartsville, S.C. 29550.

Inside GSSM offers visitors an opportunity to explore science, technology, engineering and mathematics through hands-on demonstrations, creative activities and interactive experiments led by GSSM students, faculty and staff. From young children discovering STEM for the first time to high school students considering future opportunities, the event is designed to offer something engaging for everyone.

“Inside GSSM was created to open our doors to the community and showcase the imagination, inspiration and innovation that define STEM learning here,” said Irene Middleton, outreach director of academic year programs at GSSM. “We want families to see that STEM can be exciting, accessible and full of possibilities for students at every stage.”

Returning favorites include liquid nitrogen ice cream chemistry, archaeological-style excavation digs, slime engineering, rockets, soap bubble science and pottery crafting. New experiences this year include DNA extraction labs, artificial intelligence demonstrations, and virtual reality activities designed to connect emerging technologies with real-world learning.

“Our goal is to spark curiosity and help students picture themselves in STEM pathways,” Middleton said. “When families interact with our students, faculty and programs firsthand, it often changes how they think about what is possible.”

GSSM serves students statewide through its residential high school program for juniors and seniors as well as summer camps, academic-year programs and in-school experiences for students in grades 3-12. Inside GSSM reflects the school’s commitment to expanding access to high-quality STEM education across South Carolina.

During the event, attendees are invited to gather from 11:30 a.m. to noon for a featured announcement highlighting the Google-GSSM artificial intelligence education initiative. The announcement will share how the initiative will expand access to artificial intelligence education for students and educators across the state.

Inside GSSM is free and open to the public. Registration is not required but encouraged. Additional event information is available at scgssm.org/InsideGSSM

About the South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics

The South Carolina Governor’s School for Science & Mathematics (GSSM) is a nationally ranked top 10 public high school that exists to bring world-class STEM education to students across the state. Founded in 1988 by Gov. Carroll Campbell, GSSM is a state resource that offers a variety of programs including an intensive two-year residential high school, online courses, summer camps, and in-school experiences for students in 3rd through 12th grades. At GSSM challenge is viewed as a gateway to opportunity. Learn more about how we help students realize their full potential by visiting www.scgssm.org.

