MPD Investigating 14th Street Homicide

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest.

On Friday, February 13, 2026, at approximately 2:15 p.m., Third District officers responded to the report of a shooting outside a gas station in the 2600 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, the members located a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where, after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.

The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Nehemia Jamaane Williams of Northwest, D.C.

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 26019729

