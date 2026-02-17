MPD Investigating 14th Street Homicide
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in Northwest.
On Friday, February 13, 2026, at approximately 2:15 p.m., Third District officers responded to the report of a shooting outside a gas station in the 2600 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Upon arrival, the members located a man inside a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to an area hospital, where, after all life-saving efforts failed, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead.
The decedent has been identified as 22-year-old Nehemia Jamaane Williams of Northwest, D.C.
Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.
CCN: 26019729
###
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.