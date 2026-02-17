Submit Release
MPD Arrests Man Who Robbed Two Stores in Northwest 

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest in two robberies that occurred in February in Northwest. 

In each of the below robberies, the suspect entered a business in the 1900 block of 9th Street, Northwest, snatched money from an open cash register, and fled the scene.  

 

Robbery: On Wednesday, February 4, 2026, at 3:57 p.m. CCN 26015559 

Robbery: On Friday, February 13, 2026, at 3:58 p.m. CCN 26019743 

 

On Sunday, February 15, 2026, detectives located and arrested 19-year-old Kirey Myers, of Southeast, D.C. He was charged with two counts of Robbery. 

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank our partners at the Metro Transit Police Department for their assistance with helping to apprehend the suspect.  

