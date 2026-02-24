Allied Steel Buildings Expands Texas Facility to Accelerate Speed for American Manufacturers

Allied Steel Buildings’ McGregor, Texas facility expansion supports the integration of components manufacturing, strengthening production control and supply chain responsiveness. Stacked fabricated steel members inside Allied Steel Buildings’ McGregor, Texas facility, where integrated automation and material flow systems support high-volume structural steel production. Robotic welding operations within Allied Steel Buildings’ McGregor, Texas facility, where Zeman automation supports precision-controlled fabrication and continuous material flow. Where advanced automation meets precision engineering. Allied’s state-of-the-art steel facility built for scale, speed, and consistency.

Vertical integration of secondary structural materials and panel production supports accelerated project delivery and global deployment.

Manufacturing speed today is not just about fabrication, it is about coordination, engineering adaptability, and the ability to move from concept to production without supply chain friction.” — Michael Lassner

MCGREGOR, TX, UNITED STATES, February 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Steel Buildings expanded its McGregor, Texas manufacturing facility to incorporate integrated components production, enabling the company to manufacture its own cold formed structural materials and panel systems within a single fabrication environment. The expansion represents a strategic investment aimed at improving lead times, production control, and supply chain responsiveness for manufacturers operating under increasingly compressed schedules.The addition of components manufacturing enhances Allied’s ability to deliver fully integrated steel building systems while reducing dependencies commonly associated with multi-vendor procurement models. By consolidating structural steel, secondary materials, and metal panel fabrication under one workflow, Allied further strengthens production continuity and scheduling reliability.The expansion comes at a time when speed and predictability have become critical priorities for manufacturers across North America. Industrial operators, including multinational manufacturers, face mounting pressure to deploy new facilities, prototype environments, and scalable production infrastructure without delays tied to fragmented supply chains.Allied’s Texas operations, combined with its long-established European manufacturing presence, provide large-scale production capacity across two continents. This dual-facility structure enables Allied to support multinational manufacturers requiring rapid project execution and standardized building solutions adaptable to regional code requirements.“As demand for U.S. manufacturing continues to increase, many of our clients are balancing domestic expansion with global deployment models where prototype facilities must be replicated across multiple countries,” said Michael Lassner, CEO of Allied Steel Buildings. “Manufacturing speed today is not just about fabrication, it is about coordination, engineering adaptability, and the ability to move from concept to production without supply chain friction.”Allied regularly works with multinational organizations developing facilities intended for international rollout. Structures are designed and engineered to comply with local building codes while maintaining consistency with global operational standards. This approach allows manufacturers to accelerate expansion strategies without restarting design and procurement processes for each region.The McGregor facility leverages advanced automation technologies to maintain continuous material flow and precision-controlled fabrication. According to Andreas Gangl of Zeman Bauelemente, Allied’s machine environment distinguishes itself through fully communicating systems designed to optimize workflow efficiency.“What certainly stands out on the machine setup at Allied is that all the Zeman machines communicate with each other,” said Gangl. “The system ensures that required secondary parts arrive at the assembly station on time to be fitted onto the steel beam, with a quality check on every individual part and without any manual material handling in between.”“The fabrication line allows continuous material flow for robotic assembly and welding while maintaining a high degree of flexibility, including the ability to remove beams for manual finish welding without interrupting the automated workflow,” Gangl added.Allied supports manufacturers across all sectors, including organizations operating under strict confidentiality and non-disclosure requirements. While many client relationships remain undisclosed, the company’s portfolio reflects large-scale industrial and mission-critical projects requiring aggressive schedules and complex engineering coordination.Notable projects include Form Energy’s 420,000 SF Form Factory 1 , requiring 3,750 tons of structural steel, the SoFi Center for the TGL Golf league, involving 1,386 tons engineered in five weeks, and Navistar’s 1,000,024 SF San Antonio manufacturing facility , exceeding 6,000 tons of structural steel.As manufacturing investment and reshoring initiatives continue to reshape North American industrial development, Allied’s vertically integrated model is positioned to address growing demand for speed, scalability, and supply chain certainty.About Allied Steel BuildingsAllied Steel Buildings designs, engineers, and fabricates pre-engineered, conventional steel, and hybrid steel structures for some of the world’s most demanding industries. From cutting-edge facilities in Texas and Spain, Allied delivers solutions and timelines competitors cannot match.Notable projects include Form Energy’s 420,000 SF Form Factory 1 (3,750 tons of structural steel), the SoFi Center for the TGL Golf league (1,386 tons engineered in five weeks), and Navistar’s 1,000,024 SF San Antonio manufacturing facility (6,000+ tons of structural steel).For more information, visit www.alliedbuildings.com For updates, follow Allied Steel Buildings on social media:LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/4l3rS4r YouTube: https://bit.ly/3Mwda9r

McGregor Texas Manufacturing Facility | Allied Steel Buildings

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.