Knoxville Tub To Shower Conversions Receives 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Bathroom Renovation in Knoxville, TN

Voted Best Bathroom Renovation Company in Knoxville, earning a 95%+ quality score and ranking among the top 1% of American businesses Bianca marble Fibo shower with a sleek recessed storage niche and a low-profile curbless base for a clean, modern look. Grout-free walls and solid construction make it as durable as it is easy to maintain Complete bathroom upgrade featuring a stunning Fibo shower, new waterproof flooring, modern vanity, fresh paint, and a sleek LED mirror. A clean, durable refresh that transforms the entire space from dated to modern. Fibo shower remodel in a warm travertine finish featuring a sleek 3/8" glass enclosure and a bold black marble curbless base. A clean, modern design that combines durability with high-end style Low-profile curbless white marble shower base paired with designer pivot glass doors and a Bianca marble Fibo wall system. A sleek, seamless design that delivers modern style with durable, grout-free performance

KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Quality Business Awards has recognized Knoxville Tub To Shower Conversions as the recipient of the 2026 Quality Business Award for Best Bathroom Renovation in Knoxville, Tennessee. This distinction celebrates Knoxville Tub To Shower Conversions’ commitment to exceptional customer service, premium-quality products, and strong industry performance throughout the past year.The Quality Business Awards annually highlight companies that set a benchmark for excellence in their industry. Award recipients are selected based on public reputation, customer satisfaction, multi platform feedback, and consistent operational performance.Knoxville Tub To Shower Conversions is a trusted bathroom remodeling company based in Knoxville, Tennessee, recognized for delivering high-quality craftsmanship through a skilled, approachable, and client-focused local team. Specializing in bathtub-to-shower conversions and modern bathroom upgrades, the company provides expert services that improve safety, functionality, and visual appeal. From initial design through final installation, Knoxville Tub To Shower Conversions manages every phase of the renovation process with efficiency, professionalism, and competitive pricing.Serving Knoxville, the Smoky Mountains, the Cumberland Plateau, and the Tri-Cities, the company offers tub-to-shower conversions, walk-in showers, shower remodeling, bathtub replacement, full bathroom renovations, and walk-in tub installations. Known for durable, grout-free waterproof wall systems that are easy to clean and designed for long-term performance, Knoxville Tub To Shower Conversions delivers cleaner, lower-maintenance, and better-looking bathrooms. With outstanding client reviews and strong engagement across multiple platforms, the company continues to stand out as a reliable local leader in bathroom remodeling services.During the selection process, Knoxville Tub To Shower Conversions stood apart for its consistent communication, integrity, and dedication to client success. The company has earned widespread praise from satisfied customers who frequently highlight professionalism, responsiveness, and exceptional service quality.The award criteria recognize businesses that achieve an average quality score of 95% or higher, supported by outstanding reviews across at least three independent platforms, minimal customer complaints, and active response to client feedback. Additional scoring considerations include ethicalbusiness practices, community involvement, and efforts to reduce environmental impact.Below are a few testimonials from Knoxville Tub To Shower Conversions clients reflecting theirexperience working with the company:“Knoxville Tub and Shower was by far the best of all the bathfitters I quoted. They were on time for both the quote and the installation with good communication up to the time of the meeting. The better part was there pricing was lower and the product better than the others. What I liked the most was that the person who provided the quote was the same person to do the install. Communication was great but even better was the quality of the installationand product. I highly recommend them over the other big company providers.”“I had to replace my old standup shower with a new walk in shower because it started leaking. After getting several estimates I chose the Fibo walk in shower with a bench and grab bars added in for safety. These guys did a great job at a great price. I definitely recommend them to anyone looking to have a shower replacement.”“I wanted to replace my old fiberglass shower and have the plumbing behind the shower wall redone because of previous water leaks as well, so I had one company come out that gave me an estimate, but I wasn’t very pleased with the acrylic products. I called Knoxville Tub To Shower Conversions and Jack came out to show me the FIBO products which are so realistic looking. He gave me an estimate which was a little more expensive, but the quality of the products were so much better. Jack noticed that my plumbing ran in front of my wall, not in the wall, down into the slab, which was not noticed by the other company.This would have prevented the shower base from being installed up to the studs in the proper place, and would also have been an additional surprise expense had I gone with the other company. Once Jack and Devon came to install my new shower, they covered my floors and tried their best to keep any dust from going into other parts of the house. Jack even talked to the glass company that I chose for the doors to ensure that he had the proper blocking in the walls at the correct spots for the new doors. They did and outstanding job on my new shower and I couldn’t be more pleased with the finished product. They alwaysarrived on time and kept me informed of everything along the way. If you’re looking for a quality product installed with care, then these are the guys for you. You won’t be disappointed.”“I am totally thrilled with the fibo walk in shower. Travis and Bill did a great job installing. They took care of my floors with mats and cleaned up after themselves both days. I looked at some other companies before choosing Knoxville tub to shower conversions. The fibo shower just looks so much better and is more sturdy feeling than the acrylic showers the others showed me. The cost was reasonable and competitive even though the quality is so much better. Would I recommend them. You bet. Hands down these guys are the best! Thanks Travis and Bill for a great new shower upgrade!”The Knoxville Tub To Shower Conversions team remains dedicated to going above and beyond for every client, ensuring strong project outcomes and a service experience built on trust, quality, and care.For more information about Knoxville Tub To Shower Conversions, visit: https://knoxvilletubtoshowerconversions.com ContactQuality Business AwardsEmail: support@qualitybusinessawards.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.