RevOptimum Launches Hotel Revenue Growth Audit to Help Independent Hotels Increase Market Share & Direct Revenue in 2026

RevOptimum company logo — leaders in hotel visibility and revenue growth solutions. Deep performance analysis and data-driven insights powering the RevOptimum Hotel Revenue Growth Audit.

New diagnostic service identifies revenue gaps, pricing inefficiencies, and competitive positioning weaknesses limiting hotel profitability.

CHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- RevOptimum today announced the official launch of its Hotel Revenue Growth Audit, a strategic performance diagnostic designed to help independent and boutique hotels strengthen market share, improve pricing precision, and increase direct revenue.In today’s competitive landscape, many independent hotels are operating below their full potential. Rising distribution costs, competitive pricing pressure, and evolving booking behaviors have created hidden performance gaps that are often difficult to detect internally.“Our experience shows that most hotels do not have a demand problem — they have a positioning and share-capture gap,” said Scott Frothingham, Chief Revenue Management Officer of RevOptimum. “When performance appears stable but below true market potential, that gap often represents significant untapped revenue.”The Hotel Revenue Growth Audit delivers a structured executive-level analysis focused on identifying:Market share performance trendsCompetitive pricing alignmentSegment mix shifts affecting ADRChannel contribution and OTA exposureForecast accuracy and yield strategyDirect booking conversion opportunitiesUnlike generic reports, the audit provides a clear, prioritized roadmap outlining where performance gaps exist and what corrective strategies can be implemented immediately.The service is positioned as a strategic entry point for independent hotel owners, asset managers, and management companies seeking outside expertise without committing to long-term agreements.Hotels interested in evaluating their current revenue performance and identifying growth opportunities can learn more at:About RevOptimumRevOptimum is a U.S.-based revenue optimization and visibility strategy firm specializing in independent and boutique hotel performance improvement. The firm provides revenue diagnostics, share recovery planning, OTA independence strategies, and long-term revenue management advisory services.

RevOptimum - Hotel Revenue Management Solution To Boost Your Revenue Growth

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.