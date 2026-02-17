Texas teens urged to take the pledge to always buckle up

AUSTIN – Skipping seat belts isn’t a flex—it's a deadly risk. The new “Saved by the Belt” competition challenges Texas teens to wear a seat belt every seat, every ride.

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) and the University Interscholastic League (UIL) are calling on high school students to pledge to buckle up every time they get in a vehicle, and always drive like a Texan: kind, courteous and safe.

Our future is on the line

Teens and young adults ages 15–20 make up nearly 9% of the Texas population, yet they were involved in 19% of all motor vehicle crashes in 2024. Tragically, 132 of the young people killed in those crashes weren’t wearing a seat belt.

“Teens will shape our communities for years to come, but the simple choice to buckle up—or not—can be the difference between a bright future or a young life cut short,” TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams said. “By instilling these habits now, we can help the next generation of Texas drivers make safe driving decisions for the rest of their lives.”

What TxDOT is doing

TxDOT’s partnership with the UIL is part of its annual teen-focused Click It or Ticket campaign. Students at more than 1,500 high schools across Texas have been invited to compete in the “Saved by the Belt” challenge. Through Feb. 27, students can go to TexasFootball.com to take the pledge to buckle up every time they get in a vehicle. The UIL will provide a grand prize of $5,000 to the school that gets the most pledges.

Seat belts save lives

The real winners in the contest will be the students who are safer on the road because they always wear their seat belts, the best defense in a crash. If you’re not buckled up, you could be ejected from the vehicle or even thrown into other passengers. When you buckle up, you protect yourself–and your fellow passengers–from serious injury or death.

Although “Saved by the Belt” is specifically aimed at teens and young adults, it’s important to remember that Texas law requires all drivers and passengers to wear a seat belt. Unbuckled drivers and passengers—even those in the back seat—face fines and court costs of up to $200.

The Click It or Ticket campaign is an important part of TxDOT’s Drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe. initiative. Drive like a Texan is about embracing the pride, camaraderie and responsibility of being a Texan on the road. By making thoughtful choices, we can all help keep each other safe. Learn more at DriveLikeATexan.com.