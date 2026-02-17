Federal Court Authorizes Notice in Lawsuit Challenging AI Hiring Software for Potential Age Discrimination-Act by 3/7/26

Federal court authorizes notice in AI hiring case alleging Workday software screened out applicants age 40+. Eligible individuals may opt in by March 7, 2026.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wiggins Childs Pantazis Fisher & Goldfarb, LLC and Winston Cooks, LLC announces that a federal court in the Northern District of California has authorized notice to potential class members in Mobley v. Workday, Inc., a collective action alleging that artificial-intelligence-driven hiring software may have unlawfully screened out job applicants aged 40 and older. Individuals who may be affected have until March 7, 2026 to opt-in.The lawsuit challenges the use of A.I. automated recommendations and screening technologies in hiring decisions. According to the complaint, Workday’s platform used by numerous employers to process and evaluate job applications, ranked or rejected certain applicants in ways that disproportionately affected older workers, raising questions under the Age Discrimination in Employment Act (ADEA).The case is among a growing number of legal challenges examining whether algorithmic hiring tools can produce discriminatory outcomes even without explicit intent. Courts and regulators have increasingly scrutinized A.I. automated employment systems as companies rely more heavily on software to evaluate applicants at scale.The court has authorized notice to individuals who applied for jobs through Workday’s platform since September 24, 2020 and were age 40 or older at the time of application. Eligible individuals may submit a consent form if they choose to participate in the collective action. The deadline to respond is March 7, 2026 and opt-in forms may be submitted on workdaycase.com . Additional information, including eligibility details and court-approved materials, is also available at workdaycase.com.Counsel For Plaintiffs:Wiggins Childs Pantazis Fisher & Goldfarb, LLCThe Kress Building301 19th Street NorthBirmingham, AL 35203Winston Cooks, LLC420 20th Street North, Suite #2200Birmingham, AL 35203Court: U.S. District Court, Northern District of California Case: Mobley v. Workday, Inc., No. 3:23-cv-00770-RFL Deadline: March 7, 2026 Website: workdaycase.comContact: For questions, visit workdaycase.com, email info@workdaycase.com or call (205) 482-5174.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.