Kingdom & Co Named 2026 NARI Regional Remodeler of the Year (RotY™) Winner

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) has named Kingdom & Co. , a Las Vegas–based luxury design-build firm, a 2026 Region 6 Northwest Regional Remodeler of the Year (RotY™) winner in the Residential Interior Over $500,000 category for its acclaimed Lexington Remodel.The award recognizes exceptional achievement in design excellence, craftsmanship, and execution, placing Kingdom & Co. among the most respected remodeling firms in the region.“This Regional Remodeler of the Year award is a testament to our team’s unwavering commitment to craftsmanship, intentional design, and delivering an elevated client experience,” said Brian Horner, Owner and Founder of Kingdom & Co.. “The Lexington Remodel challenged us to balance refined aesthetics with livable luxury, and we’re honored to see that work recognized at a regional level.”Each year, NARI honors members whose projects exemplify the highest standards in the remodeling industry. The Remodeler of the Year (RotY™) Awards are judged by industry experts and peers based on design, functionality, innovation, problem-solving, and quality of execution. With hundreds of entries submitted nationwide, this year’s competition represented nearly $138 million in remodeling projects, with 159 Regional winners selected.“Each year, NARI members bring their best work forward through the RotY Awards, representing the highest level of excellence in the remodeling industry,” said Tracy Wright, CAE, CNAP, NARI Co-CEO. “This year’s entries reflected remarkable innovation and problem-solving, and we are excited to honor the exceptional craftsmanship and creativity of our members.”All Regional Winners will be formally recognized, and National Winners announced, during NARI’s Evening of Excellence on April 23, 2026, at the NARI Annual Conference in Tempe, Arizona. For more information, visit nari.org About NARIThe National Association of the Remodeling Industry (NARI) is the premier association representing the remodeling industry, committed to advancing professionalism and fostering consumer confidence. NARI members adhere to a strict Code of Ethics and uphold the highest standards of quality and integrity, ensuring Remodeling Done Right™. By equipping remodelers nationwide with resources, education, and networking opportunities, NARI helps its members thrive and build trust with homeowners. Find a trusted NARI professional at remodelingdoneright.com . For more information, visit nari.org or call 847-298-9200.About Kingdom & CoKingdom & Co. is a luxury design-build firm based in Las Vegas, Nevada, specializing in bespoke custom homes, full-scale renovations, and high-end interior transformations. Renowned for its elevated design sensibility, meticulous craftsmanship, and collaborative process, the firm delivers timeless residential spaces tailored to the way its clients live. From concept through construction, Kingdom & Co. is defined by precision, integrity, and an uncompromising commitment to excellence.

