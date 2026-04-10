Financial Educator Dr. Wally T. Luckeydoo Selected as Member of Tennessee Financial Educators Council Advisory Board
Dr. Wally Luckeydoo’s dedication to empowering students through work-based learning and financial advocacy is exactly the visionary leadership Tennessee needs to shape future professionals.”NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Wally Luckeydoo, EdD, MBA, and Personal Finance Educator at Rutherford County Schools, has been chosen to a seat on the Tennessee Financial Educators Council (TFEC) Advisory Board.
— Vince Shorb, CEO, National Financial Educators Council
A passionate educator, thought leader, and advocate for financial wellness and career readiness, Dr. Luckeydoo has dedicated his career to empowering students with the tools they need to succeed in life. He has more than a decade of multifaceted experience across the business, education, athletics, and leadership spheres, with a firm commitment to equity, innovation, and service.
Dr. Luckeydoo completed a Doctorate in Education at Trevecca Nazarene University in 2022 and a Master’s in Business Administration at Western Governors University in 2025. He currently serves as a Career and Technical Education Teacher and Work-based Learning Coordinator at Smyrna High School in Nashville, where he teaches Personal Finance and Dual Enrollment Personal Finance through Bethel University. He also is an Adjunct Professor of Sports Management at Abilene Christian University and Cumberland University.
Dr. Luckeydoo has received many honors including the 2026 Jump$tart Corey Carlisle Public Policy Award; 2025 TETA Outstanding Teacher of the Year; 2024 TN Jump$tart Educator of the Year; and NGPF Distinguished Educator & Extra Mile Award. He has published in such journals as the Society for Information Technology and Teacher Education and the International Journal of Integrating Technology. Dr. Luckeydoo also donates his time as a volunteer with Future
Business Leaders of America and Junior Achievement USA.
Dr. Wally Luckeydoo exhibits a deep commitment to shaping future professionals in the fields of financial wellness, athletics and sports management, and educational leadership through practical, relevant, and inspiring instruction. He leads by example – sharing his academic knowledge, financial journey, and belief that every student can succeed when equipped with the right tools.
“Effective financial education changes lives,” Dr. Luckeydoo commented when asked about the impetus behind his decision to join the Board. “By offering tools, guidance, and support to local organizations, we help communities build lasting financial stability and empower individuals to make smart financial decisions.”
The Tennessee Financial Educators Council is the region’s state-level branch of the National Financial Educators Council (NFEC). The NFEC, a Certified B Corporation and Accredited Provider of financial education resources through IACET, establishes the state chapters to advance the goals of the financial wellness movement at the community level. The TFEC is looking forward to drawing upon Dr. Wally Luckeydoo’s expertise and leadership moving forward.
"Dr. Wally T. Luckeydoo exemplifies the type of research-driven, community-centered leadership we value at the National Financial Educators Council,” said Vince Shorb, CEO of the National Financial Educators Council. “His deep academic background in educational leadership and his award-winning work at Smyrna High School will significantly strengthen the Tennessee Financial Educators Council’s mission to integrate practical financial literacy into career readiness.
The Tennessee Financial Educators Council is a state-level branch of the National Financial Educators Council, an IACET Accredited Provider and Certified B Corporation with a social impact agenda. The NFEC empowers a global team of financial literacy advocates and champions with top-quality resources and training to spread the financial wellness message in communities worldwide.
Claudia Martins
National Financial Educators Council
+1 702-620-3059
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