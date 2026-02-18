Consolidus Closes 2025 with Continued Accelerated Growth as Public Institutions Consolidate Branded Purchasing

With strong growth in each quarter, the branded solutions leader added a record number of new clients as the industry had its weakest year since the pandemic.

That 230% increase tells me that more institutions are recognizing this is as no longer a ‘nice-to-have,’ but how modern procurement should work.” — Jeffrey Jones

AKRON, OH, UNITED STATES, February 18, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consolidus , the leading solution to consolidate, govern, and automate institutional branded purchasing for public sector agencies, today announced continued accelerated growth through the second half of 2025, closing the year with strong momentum despite ongoing macroeconomic volatility and tariff-related uncertainty that weighed on the broader industry.Building on a record-setting first half, the company maintained double-digit, year-over-year growth through Q3 and Q4 as universities, local governments increasingly turned to Consolidus to centralize and streamline branded merchandise purchasing.New contract bookings in higher education and government increased 230% year-over-year in 2025. This sharp acceleration reflects growing institutional demand for a more structured, technology-centered approach to managing branded merchandise purchases at scale.Notable new higher education partnerships signed in the second half include:* University of South Florida* University of Michigan* North Carolina State University* Auburn UniversityConsolidus also recorded a milestone year in local government expansion, adding a record number of new counties and cities nationwide.Growth Against Industry HeadwindsThe company’s full-year results for growth in 2025 are especially notable given the challenges facing the broader promotional products industry. According to ASI Research, U.S. promotional products sales declined for the first two quarters of 2025, the first back-to-back quarterly drops since the COVID-19 pandemic, with a single-digit rebound in the second half of the year. Companies serving the education sector were hit hardest due to budget pressures and tariff uncertainty.Yet Consolidus, whose primary market includes higher education, consistently accelerated through those same headwinds.“Our 2025 results speak to something that goes beyond a good sales year,” said Jeffrey Jones, Founder and CEO of Consolidus. “When the rest of the industry is contracting in this environment where institutions are under more scrutiny than ever to manage spend responsibly, organizations don’t stop buying branded merchandise – they just look for a smarter way to do it. That’s exactly what Consolidus provides, and we are proud to help them do so more efficiently.“Our clients can now consolidate their spend, automate time-consuming processes, get data visibility they didn’t have before, and protect their brand equity in the process. That 230% increase tells me that more institutions are recognizing this is as no longer a ‘nice-to-have,’ but how modern procurement should work.”Looking AheadAs public-sector organizations continue to modernize procurement practices, Consolidus remains focused on delivering integrated technology, quality products, access to co-op purchasing, and high-touch account support, all tailored to the unique needs and complexity of higher education and government organizations.“I’m incredibly proud of our team for what they’ve accomplished this year,” said Jones. “And I’m grateful to our clients who continue to push us to be better. Whether it’s a huge research university or a smaller HBCU, every institution we work with deserves a smarter way to manage branded purchasing, helping their organizations make a lasting impression. That’s what gets us excited about the work we do each day.”Learn more at www.consolidus.com . If you are a procurement leader and would like more information about Consolidus solutions or its cooperative contract partners, contact Todd Fitzwater at todd.f@consolidus.com.--30--About ConsolidusConsolidus is redefining the way leading universities, schools, non-profits, and government offices purchase promotional products and custom-branded merchandise. If you can put a logo on it, Consolidus can help you get it on time, in bulk, and at significant savings. From the basics like pens and tee shirts, to unique promo giveaways, gifts and gear, each customer is supported by a dedicated US-based account management team to help simplify the order process and efficiently manage high-volume demands. For procurement and brand licensing professionals, Consolidus technology is an absolute gamechanger. Get in touch to learn more at info@consolidus.com.

