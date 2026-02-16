Live Whole Health #305: Give your shoulders a little love

I often carry my stress in my shoulders and upper back. Colder weather and sitting in front of a computer for many hours a day certainly doesn’t help. The good news is that even just a few minutes of movement at a time can help relieve both the stress and the muscle tightness in your back and shoulders.

Increase blood flow and reduce stiffness

Gentle movement can change position and perspective, which can lead to increasing blood flow and reducing the stiffness and cramping that can come with being in one position for too long.

Give your shoulders and upper back a little love with this short practice. Dr. Theresa Larson, DPT, introduces the “Belly Down, I, T, Y, W” drill that requires only the weight of your arms to make a gentle but significant impact in your shoulders and back.

Take your time and go easy on yourself, as this can be a challenging but low-impact exercise.

Larson guides this movement from a belly down position on the floor and also gives options for doing it seated or standing using cables or bands.

Moving your body is loving your body!

For more information on why moving the body is important and other “how to” tips, visit: Moving the Body – Whole Health (va.gov). You can also check out additional movement exercises and articles in the #LiveWholeHealth archive: #LiveWholeHealth – VA News.

Yoga is also a great way to give your body some love, and everyone can do it! Learn more about yoga and give it a try today!